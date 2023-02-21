Anne Boleyn star Jodie Turner-Smith is set to join the upcoming season of Sex Education at the personal request of Ncuti Gatwa.

The hit Netflix series follows students at Moordale Secondary (although they will be joining a new school after its closure in season three) and their chaotic lives after Otis (Asa Butterfield) sets up an unofficial sex clinic.

Gatwa has established himself as a firm fan favourite with his character Eric, a gay teen and Otis’ best friend.

The show has brought major success for several members of the cast, not least Gatwa who is taking on the role of Doctor Who after David Tennant steps down (again).

Following the recent news that Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy would be joining the cast, it’s now been revealed that Turner-Smith has also joined the line-up as filming finally wrapped on the show’s highly anticipated fourth instalment.

“You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education,” she announced at the BAFTA awards on Sunday 19 February.

“First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa – I die for him – and he’s my favourite character on the show. So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like: ‘I don’t care how much they’re paying, I’m doing it’.”

Sex Education has been a hit for Netflix.

While it’s not yet clear who Turner-Smith will play, it’s likely that her character might have something to do with Eric’s farewell, given that Gatwa has announced season four will be his last.

“Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength,” Gatwa wrote in an Instagram post on the final day of filming.

Season three ended on a dramatic note for Eric as he split up with Adam, saying: “I feel like I’m ready to fly and you’re just learning to walk,” referring to their sexuality.

As Moordale shuts down, the students now have to try to adjust to new life at Cavendish, an even more rogue school.

Another Sex Education star, Emma Mackey, who won the BAFTA for rising star and plays Otis’ love interest Maeve in the show, has also announced she is also bidding farewell.

“I don’t think I’ll be in season five. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve,” she told reporters at the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, fans have shared their disappointment that queer couple Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Ola (Patricia Allison) will not be returning for the fourth season.

As the show sees drastic changes, we can’t wait to see what chemistry and charisma Turner- Smith and Gatwa will bring to the screen.

The first three seasons of Sex Education are streaming now on Netflix.