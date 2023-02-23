Elliot Page is the new face of Gucci and his fans are raving about it.

The actor has been revealed by Gucci Beauty as the latest campaign star for their fragrance ‘Guilty’.

He will appear across their upcoming campaign – which will be released in March – but the brand has released a teaser.

In the first image of Page from the Gucci Guilty campaign, we see him repping a Hawaiian shirt, while giving a smoldering look to the camera.

It’s safe to say that fans are pretty excited about the collaboration which is dropping soon.

One fan commented on the campaign tease that “he’s so cute” and another saying “so handsome”.

Others were excited for the actor with one saying, “good for him” and another added “really proud of Elliot”.

Another fan praised the brand, writing: “We love inclusivity”.

Page will star in the Gucci Guilty campaign alongside A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner, which will be revealed on 1 March.

A$AP and Rihanna recently announced that they’re expecting a baby during the latter’s Super Bowl half time performance, while Garner was set to play Madonna in the pop icon’s now-scrapped biopic.

Fans can now get their hands on the Gucci Guilty perfume from Harvey Nichols, House of Fraser and Selfridges.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Elliot Page is releasing a candid memoir

It was announced last year that Page will release a candid memoir about his life, personal experiences and relationships.

The book, entitled Pageboy will be released on 6 June, 2023 and Page discussed the much-anticipated memoir on social media.

He said: “Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible.

“I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task.”

Revealing the cover on Instagram he said that he felt he can “finally be with [himself] in this body” so he’s been able to share his story with the world.

The Umbrella Academy star added the “act of writing, reading and sharing” the “multitude” of trans people’s experiences is an “important step” in the face of anti-LGBTQ+ attacks and a rise in anti-trans legislation.

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media,” Page wrote in his caption.

They continued: “The act of writing, reading and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.

“Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

The book is available to pre-order from bookshop.org and amazon.com.