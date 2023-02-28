Tory MP Ben Bradley has launched an unprovoked attack on Sam Smith’s gender identity, sharing a badly photoshopped meme to mock the fact the pop star is non-binary.

Bradley, who represents Mansfield and is the leader of Nottinghamshire City Council, posted a picture which showed a Mansfield sign changed to read “Themsfield”.

Many people – including the MP’s own constituents – responding by saying the he should be focusing on more pressing issues plaguing the UK.

Since returning to the top of the charts with Kim Petras duet “Unholy”, Sam Smith has been the victim of cruel taunts and attacks over their identity, with cisgender musicians such as Noel Gallagher misgendering them and Morrissey accusing Smith of “promoting satanism”.

The escalating hostility also resulted in Smith being accused of being a “paedophile” by a stranger in a New York park.

Ben Bradley’s post about Sam Smith resulted in swift backlash from constituents and the LGBTQ+ community.

Progress 👍 pic.twitter.com/9jFssrMbEZ — Cllr Ben Bradley MP (@BBradley_Mans) February 26, 2023

“I’m actually embarrassed that you represent me in parliament,” one person wrote.

“It’s utterly pathetic that showing [this] is what you feel is a good use of your position as an elected MP.”

Trying to defend himself, Bradley said he was “protecting” biological facts.

“Protecting biological facts is not ‘homophobia’. Sam Smith is a ‘him’, not a ‘them’,” Bradley said.

“We don’t get to ignore biological facts just because we fancy it, and pretending that doing so is somehow right or sensible is not a good thing.”

The MP has also retweeted messages condemning things such as provocative music videos, and has supported protests against Drag Queen Story Hour.

During a reading session at Tate Britain, hosted by Aida H Dee, the politician said: “How have we ended up in a place where Roald Dahl books are inappropriate for kids but story time with ‘Flow Job’, [while] he’s on a break from his adult shows in the evenings, is OK!?

“Not surprised there are protests! Stop sexualising kids!”

Ben Bradley’s grovelling apology to former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

In 2018, Ben Bradley was forced to apologise to Jeremy Corbyn after claiming the former Labour leader was linked to Cold War spies.

The comment, described as a “botched smear campaign” by a spokesperson for Corbyn, was quickly followed by a grovelling apology.

“I fully accept that my statement was wholly untrue and false,” Bradley said.

“I am very sorry for publishing this untrue and false statement and I have no hesitation in offering my unreserved and unconditional apology to Jeremy Corbyn for the distress I have caused him.”