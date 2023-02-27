Noel Gallagher has taken aim at pop superstar Sam Smith in an interview, misgendering them and calling them uncool.

In the interview with Dutch radio station KINK, the former Oasis singer launched into a rant about the “current state of pop music”, singling out Smith as a “f**king idiot”.

He moaned: “Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop.

“Pop music is all right if the pop stars are cool. Sadly, the stars of today are f**king idiots,” added 55-year-old Gallagher.

When asked who was “uncool” and why, he responded: “Sam Smith… look at him!”

Sam Smith is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, which KINK used when transcribing Noel Gallagher’s quotes for a Twitter video.

Since Smith publically came out as using they/them pronouns in 2019, they have been subject to a barrage of homophobic and transphobic abuse, most recently being targeted by a bigoted heckler in a New York park who branded them a “pedophile” just for walking down the street.

The heckler was seen yelling at the Gloria singer in broad daylight, ranting: “You belong in hell… Sam Smith belongs in hell… you demonic, twisted, sick b*****d”.

The video came just weeks after they were branded “satanic” for their performance at the Grammy Awards, which saw them sing their hit “Unholy” while dressed in red latex and wearing a devil’s horns.

Smith has clearly proven anti-LGBTQ+ critics how wrong they are, however, with recent music videos “radiating non-binary joy” and leaning into bold queer imagery.

Their video for “I’m Not Here to Make Friends”, in which they are filmed wearing elaborate outfits, including a nipple cover and corset combo, was slammed by right-wing commentators for being “pornographic”, despite risqué outfits having been a feature of pop music for decades.

Journalist Owen Jones wrote in Smith’s defence: “Sex has always been a running theme in modern pop music, and music videos often flaunt it.

“But Sam Smith has made the criminal offence of being a) queer and b) not skinny, and in an increasingly anti-LGBTQ culture, that can’t be tolerated.”

Smith simply responded to the controversy with a photo of themself in one of the outfits from the video, with the caption: “Never too much.”