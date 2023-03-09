An inquest into the death of trans teenager Brianna Ghey was opened and adjourned on Wednesday (8 March).

The 16-year-old trans girl, from Birchwood, was found with fatal stab wounds by a member of the public in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, on 11 February.

Ghey’s death caused mass outcry from the LGBTQ+ community, with thousands of people attending vigils across the UK.

A 15-year-old boy and a girl of the same age, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder and are due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 July.

During a two-minute hearing at Warrington Coroner’s Court, senior coroner, Jacqueline Devonish, opened and adjourned the case until after the trial. A pre-inquest hearing has been set for 17 August.

People attend a candlelit vigil in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey on February 14, 2023 in Liverpool. (Christopher Furlong/Getty)

According to the Warrington Guardian, DI Nigel Parr, the senior investigating officer, confirmed that Ghey had been found “unresponsive” at the scene.

“The investigation is a murder investigation, and two individuals have been charged with the murder of Brianna,” he said.

A post-mortem was carried out at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, results of which were read out at the hearing. The coroner heard that the teen’s identity was confirmed by her mother Esther.

No family members were present.

Ghey’s funeral will take place on Wednesday (15 March) at St Elphin’s parish church and attendees have been asked to wear pink.