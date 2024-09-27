Love is in the air! The Last of Us‘ Bella Ramsey and My Old Ass‘ Maisy Stella have appeared to confirm that they are in a relationship.

Rumours recently began swirling for the two young stars after the pair began commenting on each other’s Instagram posts and stories. But now, the two actors have appeared to hard-launch their relationship via a sweet Instagram story.

Stella, who first appeared in a major TV series at the age of nine in Nashville, took to her Instagram story to celebrate Ramsey – who is non-binary – on their birthday. In one story, Stella wrote: “Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable.”

In the next story, it shows the pair embracing with Ramsey kissing a smiling Stella on the cheek.

just saw maisy stella’s ig stories, stop this is too sweet.. warmest birthday wishes to bella, i adore them sm pic.twitter.com/uCUVN7CfMf — cath⁷ 𓍼 (@gloxxcub) September 26, 2024

Ramsey came out in 2023 as non-binary and “not 100 per cent straight”, while Stella is pansexual. Stella told the LA Times that navigating her sexuality in terms of her career had been “stressful”.

“It’s always been a stressful thing for me ever since I was very young of: ‘If I’m gay, can I act?’ Because then they’re not going to believe me when I kiss a boy,” Stella told the outlet.

You may like to watch

Ramsey is currently gearing up for the release of The Last of Us season two after the trailer recently dropped. Once again following Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (non-binary star Bella Ramsey) through the post-apocalyptic United States, overridden with a Cordyceps fungus that turns its hosts into violent, zombie-like creatures, season two is set to be even more brutal than the first.

Meanwhile, Stella is currently starring in her first major film, My Old Ass with Aubrey Plaza. The star undertakes the role of a queer teenager who takes magic mushrooms and comes face-to-face with her 39-year-old self (Plaza) who tries to stop her from falling for a boy.

The Last of Us season two premieres on HBO and Sky in 2025. Series one is available to stream on Max. My Old Ass is out now in cinemas.