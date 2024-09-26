The Last of Us season two’s first trailer shows Ellie and Dina in action

The trailer for The Last Of Us season two has landed, teasing Ellie and Dina’s relationship, series newcomer Abby and Joel wrestling with his demons following the dramatic climax of season one.

Warning: Cordyceps-ridden spoilers ahead.

Serving as a follow-up to the 2022 television adaptation of 2013 video game The Last of Us, a first trailer has been released for the show’s second season – which is based on 2020’s The Last of Us: Part II.

Once again following Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (non-binary star Bella Ramsey) through a post-apocalyptic United States, overridden with a Cordyceps fungus that turns its hosts into violent, zombie-like creatures, season two is set to be even more brutal than the first – and following a tease of Catherine O’Hara’s mystery character, the first full trailer has dropped.

The story of the season looks to follow the plot of the game, which revolves around the intertwined destinies of Washington Liberation Front (WLF) milita member Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and Ellie after the events of the first season’s finale.

The trailer, released today, kicks off with a view at the Jackson Ranch where Ellie and Joel are living a relatively peaceful life – though with a more strained relationship than before.

Catherine O’Hara’s mystery psychiatrist is seen speaking to Joel, encouraging him to admit his actions at the end of the first series, before things properly escalate and we see the fateful moment that Joel saves Abby from a zombie hoard.

Isabela Merced of course makes an appearance as Ellie’s girlfriend Dina, with the pair sharing an uncharacteristically tender moment for the brutal world of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us trailer also shows a more detailed look at religious cult and new antagonist faction, the Seraphites, also known as Scars.

Jeffrey Wright’s WLF Leader Isaac also looks particularly menacing standing over an unnamed and emaciated chained, bloody figure, and, of course, there’s more Clickers than you can shake a molotov cocktail at.

Fans of the game will recognise the recreation of the red-lit subway sequence, a brief glimpse at Emmy-nominated Beef star Young Mazino as Jesse, and as in the first teaser, there’s the mystery clip of Ellie looking suspiciously clean while screaming in agony and crying.

Creator Neil Druckmann has previously said that the second game, which is much longer than the first, may require three seasons to properly encapsulate.

The Last of Us season two premieres on HBO and Sky in 2025. Series one is available to stream on Max.



