Salina EsTitties has become the first drag queen to enter the Big Brother house, for a press day ahead of season 26 of the CBS show.

Best-known for tearing up the main stage on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Salina has swapped the Werk Room for the Big Brother House, becoming the first drag queen on the American version of the show.

Nine celebs/members of the media were invited to the Big Brother House at Studio City, California, for a “full week” – actually just a day – to experience a taster of the reality series, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The group included Kiki Monique, Nischelle Turner, Davis Burelson, Hannah Kosh, Julian Burzynski, Patrick Gomez and Markell Washington, alongside EsTitties, and sat through a nomination ceremony, a veto competition, a head-of-household competition and even evicted one of their fellow “housemates”.

The first DRAG QUEEN in the @CBSBigBrother house!!!



In a special two-night premiere, "Big Brother" kicks off its 26th season on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 8:00 PM on CBS.#Bb26 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/MDb6YkfiFb — Salina EsTitties (@SalinaEstitties) July 16, 2024

None of that really matters, though, because as Salina pointed out on her X/Twitter account, she’s “the first drag queen in the CBS Big Brother house”.

Salina is seen doing what drag queens do best, by which we mean entertaining, henny. She runs around the AI-inspired set, hollering: “Salina in the house! America’s ready for a drag queen on Big Brother, that’s all I have to say.”

You may like to watch

She does some classic floor work and stakes her claim for a “showmance”. The first clip is followed by the drag legend twerking all over the house after telling fans that she’s ready to “tirar some culo” – which translates as “throw some a*s”.

Salina was quick to pay tribute to fellow Drag Race star Courtney Act, who appeared in the British version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 – and won it.

“Just to clarify…first queen in the AMERICAN [Big Brother] House! [Courtney Act] paved the way in UK!” she wrote

The full 16-strong cast, which includes a celebrity chef and former undercover police officer, is set to enter the house on Wednesday (17 July) and they will have the power to vote in a 17th house guest for the first time.

In a special two-night premiere, Big Brother kicks off its 26th season on 17 and 18 July on CBS.