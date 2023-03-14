Charlotte Tilbury launches new edition of its fan-favourite product

Charlotte Tilbury has dropped a new edition of one of its most popular products.

The beauty brand’s Magic Cream moisturizer is a fan-favourite, with celebrities using it to get their faces red-carpet ready.

They’ve now extended their range, with a version for the body: the Magic Body Cream.

It was released this month and is now available to buy at charlottetilbury.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The new product contains caffeine and hyaluronic acid, promising a “smoothing, firming effect” in addition to boosted hydration.

The original Magic Cream is one of the brand’s best-sellers and it’s likely that the Body Cream edition will follow suit.

The original cream has recently been used by some famous faces during the 2023 awards season, which recently wrapped up with the Oscars.

Lizzo and Doja Cat both used it ahead of the Grammys, while Aubrey Plaza and Jessica Chastain and The White Lotus’ Simona Tabasco wore the cream ahead of the SAG Awards.

While Britney Spears and Amal Clooney used the lightweight version of the Magic Cream for their weddings in 2022 and 2014.

The new Magic Body Cream is said to boost hydration in seconds, and make your skin two times more hydrated in just one hour.

It also keeps you moisturised for up to 24 hours, leaving skin “feeling soft and cocooned in moisture”.

It’s priced at $65/£49 for the standard bottle, while a smaller 50ml edition of the Magic Body Cream is also available

To shop the new product head to charlottetilbury.com.

Bella Hadid is the new face of Charlotte Tilbury

After announcing that Michaela Jaé Rodriguez would front the brand’s Pillow Talk campaign, they revealed that Bella Hadid would also join its roster of celebrity faces.

“To finally share my beauty partnership with Charlotte Tilbury feels like I’m living a dream!”, the model said while announcing the news.

Hadid added: “Chars products make me feel like the most confident version of myself and it’s an honor to start creating beauty Magic together… our minds together is kind of funny because it’s like two kids in a candy store ready to make fun, beautiful & exciting stuff for you all.

It was revealed that Hadid will be Charlotte Tilbury’s newest muse, working with the beauty brand to celebrate the “power of beauty to unlock confidence in everyone, everywhere”.

She also told her 57 million Instagram followers that the brand’s Flawless Filter and Lip Cheat liner are her go-to beauty buys.