Bella Hadid has revealed the Charlotte Tilbury products she can’t live without.

The model told her 57 million Instagram followers that her Flawless Filter and Lip Cheat liner are her go-to beauty buys.

In a post on her social media page she said: “if you know me you know [they] never leave my purse.”

She revealed this while announcing that she’s the new face of the popular beauty brand.

“To finally share my beauty partnership with Charlotte Tilbury feels like I’m living a dream!”, the model continued.

Hadid added: “Chars products make me feel like the most confident version of myself and it’s an honor to start creating beauty Magic together… our minds together is kind of funny because it’s like two kids in a candy store ready to make fun, beautiful & exciting stuff for you all.”

It was revealed this month that Hadid will be Charlotte Tilbury’s newest muse, working with the beauty brand to celebrate the “power of beauty to unlock confidence in everyone, everywhere”.

Announcing the collaboration, Tilbury said: “The rumors are all true! Bella Hadid is a generation-defining talent at the fore-front of the cultural zeitgeist, and I am so excited to reveal our creative partnership!

“Bella is a modern-day beauty icon-and a digitally native, digitally creative innovator-and together we will dream, create, inspire, celebrate life and excite the world.”

These two products never leave Bella Hadid’s purse. (Charlotte Tilbury)

Fans can expect Bella to appear across upcoming campaigns for the brand, which is entering its 10th year.

Charlotte Tilbury has confirmed the partnership will “transcend real and virtual realms” but we can also expect her to continue to rep her favourite every day products on Instagram and TikTok.

It follows up the announcement that Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez would become one of the faces of the beauty brand’s Pillow Talk range.

Revealing the campaign, the actress said it was “really an honor” and “seven-year-old me would be pinching myself”.

To shop Bella Hadid’s favourite products the Flawless Filter and Lip Cheat liner head to charlottetilbury.com.