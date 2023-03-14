Illinois is the fifth studio album by singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens, and in a blow to the emotional stability of gay people everywhere, it’s being adapted into a stage musical.

The conceptual album, which is stylised as Sufjan Stevens Invites You To: Come on Feel the Illinoise, was released in 2005 and makes references to persons, places and events related to the state of the same name, including serial killer John Wayne Gacy, Jr, the local holiday Casimir Pulaski Day and UFO sightings.

According to a press release for the Fisher Center, a performing arts venue in Annandale-on-Hudson in upstate New York, the world premiere of Illinois, a “work based on Sufjan Stevens’ acclaimed album of the same name” will open on 23 June and run until 2 July.

The musical will be directed and choreographed by Justin Peck, who won a Tony Award for choreographing a revival of Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Carousel, with story and book by Pulitzer-Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury.

The album cover for Illinois, by Sufjan Stevens

Illinois (the musical) will, we are promised, “transform the album into a full-length theatrical performance with a cast of virtuosic dancers, singers, and musicians… Featuring new arrangements of the entire album for a live band and three voices, ranging in style from DIY folk and indie rock to marching band and ambient electronics, Illinois will lead us on a mighty journey through the American heartland, from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos.”

Stevens is famously reclusive when it comes to his personal life. He has, however, been claimed by the queer community due to his music’s common theme of struggling with religion and his work on the Call Me by Your Name soundtrack.

One of his most commonly co-opted songs is “The Predatory Wasp of the Palisades is Out To Get Us” which tells of a romance between Stevens and a male friend at a Methodist summer camp he attended in his youth.

Illinois will premie ras part of the SummerScape 2023 festival. Long story short: expect queer heart-break and lots of tears.