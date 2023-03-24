This luxury skincare brand’s haircare product is ‘life changing’

Augustinus Bader is the luxury skincare brand that you need to know about.

The brand is home to award-winning skincare products for your body, face, hands – and your hair.

The industry-favourite brand says it delivers miracles for your skin and no other brand compares “to the clean beauty of Augustinus Bader“.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand’s Hair Revitalizing Complex supports “new growth and combats thinning, damage, shedding, breakage, and loss”.

They say the 100 percent vegan product is life changing for its customers as it achieves “real results” to prevent hair loss.

Customers can get 30-day supply of the full set for the price of the refill pack on the Augustinus Bader website until 7 April.

Augustinus Bader also has a number of celebrity fans, including Lizzo, Emma Corrin and Jennifer Aniston.

The beauty brand has also been described as healthy and clean for you skin by the app, Yuka, which analyses the health impact of products, including which ingredients are cause for concern.

Each of its product has a green rating of ‘excellent’ with the likes of The Rich Cream and The Eye Cream being without harmful parabens and the ingredients being ‘no risk’ to your skin.

You can find out more about the brand and what products they sell below.

How does it work?

The brand say: “We run clinical trials on all of our products, ensuring that we are only releasing to the market groundbreaking formulas that deliver outstanding, tangible results.

“For The Hair Revitalizing Complex, we have taken our clinical trials one step further.

“Putting The Hair Revitalizing Complex through a vigorous, six month, double blind clinical trial so that we were able to compare the results of those taking our hair supplement, vs those taking a placebo.”

During the six month trial they found that the supplement increased hair count by 56 percent, hair shine by 100 percent and hair damage by 98 percent.

Customers can currently get a 30-day supply for the price of the refull pack until 7 April. This is exclusive to augustinusbader.com.

What else can I buy from Augustinus Bader?

Augustinus Bader is home to some industry-favourite products.

Well, the skincare brand sells a number of products including industry favourites The Cream and The Rich Cream.

The award-winning daily moisturiser is described as “light, refreshing and deeply hydrating,” while the upgraded Rich Cream version is 100 percent vegan and described as “luxurious”.

Other popular products include The Body Cream, The Essence, The Face Oil, The Lip Balm and The Cream Cleansing Gel.

The Body Cream is said to give you firmer, even, better toned and deeply nourished skin all-over, while the vegan Lip Balm hydrates and plumps your lips.

There’s also the previously mentioned Light Cream, which hydrates, balances, renews, and protects while improving the complexion’s appearance, and preventing unwanted shine.

What is Augustinus Bader?

The brand has been created by scientist Augustinus Bader who, in 2008 developed a groundbreaking Wound Gel that heals severe skin trauma without the need for surgery or skin graft.

This revolutionary technique went on to inspire the the skincare brand that is now used by some of the biggest stars in the world.

This includes the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Lizzo, Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, Pat McGrath, Salma Hayek, Emma Corrin and Victoria Beckham.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin says: “Am very much not one to endorse something I don’t believe in – Florrie [Corrin’s makeup artist] introduced me to Augustinus Bader products earlier this year when I was having trouble with my skin and they’ve really helped, magic!”.

Plus they’ve previously collaborated with the former Spice Girl, Beckham on a collection that features cell rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser and Power Serum that’s also available on the website.

To shop all of its products and give back with every purchase had to augustinusbader.com.