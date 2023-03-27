Christine and the Queens announces 2023 UK and European tour dates.

Christine and the Queens has announced a headline UK and European tour for 2023.

The artist will embark on the PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE tour later this year in support of his upcoming album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 31 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 6 September in Birmingham and head to Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

It will also visit venues in Brussels, Zurich, Berlin and Copenhagen before resuming in November.

The tour will head to his home country visiting Lyon, Toulouse, Marseille and Lille across the month.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, which is scheduled for release on 9 June.

The LP features the lead single “To be honest” as well as guest appearances from 070 Shake and pop icon Madonna.

The artist recently returned for a live headline performance at BBC 6 Music Festival which saw him perform new songs as well as “Tilted”, “People i’ve been sad” and “Saint Claude”.

This summer Christine and the Queens will also curate and headline Meltdown Festival at London’s Southbank Centre between 9-18 June and perform at Coachella, Primavera and Roskilde festivals.

You can find out how to get tickets and the full UK and European tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 31 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets are priced from £42.50 plus booking fees.

Fans who pre-order the album from the official store before 3pm UK time on 29 March will get access to early tickets.

For tickets for the European dates, see below.