All Points East festival announces latest headliner for the 2023 lineup

All Points East has revealed its latest headliner for the 2023 edition of the London festival.

Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will headline the Victoria Park festival on 27 August.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Thursday, 6 April via Ticketmaster.

It’s also been announced that he’ll be joined by SG Lewis, Olivia Dean, James Vincent McMorrow and AURORA on the lineup.

It’s part of Kennedy’s outdoor summer tour, which will also see the singer perfom at Edinburgh Castle and Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

It’ll be in support of his second studio album, Sonder, which was released in November 2022. The LP features singles “Better Days”, “Something to Someone” and “Kiss Me”.

Other acts confirmed for this year’s All Points East festival includes Stormzy, who’s curating his own lineup as part of the ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ show.

The Strokes will headline on 25 August alongside the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Girl in red and Angel Olsen.

While trio HAIM will top the bill on August bank holiday Monday with Tove Lo, Confidence Man, Lizzie McAlpine and Joesef also performing.

You can find out how to get tickets and the lineup so far below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Dermot Kennedy’s show at All Points East go on general sale a 10am on Thursday, 6 April via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up to a presale on the official All Points East website. This will take place from 10am on 5 April.

Tickets for the other shows taking place as part of All Points East festival are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

All Points East lineup

18 August

Stormzy / Kehlani / Sampha / Knucks / Lucky Daye / WSTRN / Ms Banks / The No Signal Stage

25 August

The Strokes / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Girl in red / Amyl and the Sniffers / Angel Olsen / Black Midi / Julie / Hotwax / Nieve Ella / more tba

27 August

Dermot Kennedy / Olivia Dean / SG Lewis / AURORA / James Vincent McMorrow / Nick Mulvey / Novo Amor / Moncrieff / Rachel Chinouriri / Aby Coulibaly / Aine Deane / Lexie Carroll

28 August