Haim have been announced as headliners for London’s All Points East Festival.

The trio will perform at the festival this summer marking their only European show scheduled for 2023.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 10 March via Ticketmaster.

After teasing a huge London show the group have confirmed that they’ll headline the festival on 28 August.

It’ll mark one of their biggest headline UK dates ever, after previously performing at the O2 Arena last summer.

They toured the UK in support of their third album, Women in Music Pt. III as well as Something To Tell You and their debut, Days Are Gone.

They’ll be joined at All Points East by a host of support acts including Girl in red, Tove Lo and Confidence Man.

Other acts performing at Victoria Park include Romy, Joesef, Snail Mail and Lizzy McAlpine.

The trio join previously announced headliners Stormzy and The Strokes who will both perform at the festival this August.

You can find out ticket info and the full lineup so far, below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale a 10am on Friday, 10 March via Ticketmaster.

Fans who signed up to the group’s mailing list will receive access to a presale.

While American Express UK cardmembers get early access to tickets with the Amex presale. This is now live until 9am on 10 March.

What’s the All Points East lineup?

18 August

Stormzy / more tba

25 August

The Strokes / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Girl in red / Amyl and the Sniffers / Angel Olsen / Black Midi / Julie / Hotwax / Nieve Ella / more tba

28 August