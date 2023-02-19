David Harbour reacts to Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp’s ‘terrific’ coming out

Stranger Things star David Harbour expressed how proud he was of his co-star Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay.

Schnapp rose to fame for his role as gay high school student Will Byers in the hit Netflix series. In January, the 18-year-old actor came out as gay in a TikTok video, quipping he’s “more similar to Will” than he originally thought.

Harbour, who plays the gruff-and-loveable Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, is the latest celeb to share how proud he was of Schnapp for living his truth.

“I’m always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out,” Harbour told E! News of Schnapp’s announcement. “That was terrific.”

David Harbour said he’s “always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out” like Noah Schnapp. (Getty)

Several celebrities and fans shared their love for Noah Schnapp after he came out in January. Fellow Stranger Things star Amybeth McNulty, who played a love interred for Robin (Maya Hawke, commented on Schnapp’s coming out video that she ‘loves him’.

Finn Wolfhard, known for playing the role of Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, said he had a “big smile” on his face when he saw Noah Schnapp’s coming out video.

“I was just really proud of him,” he told GQ.

Over the show’s four seasons, fans repeatedly questioned whether Will was gay. In July, Noah Schnapp addressed Will’s sexual orientation and confirmed fans’ theories that the teen has romantic feelings toward his best friend, Mike.

“Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, ‘Is it just him growing up slower than his friends?’” Schnapp told Variety.

“Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100 per cent clear that he is gay, and he does love Mike.”

As for the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things, David Harbour admitted he didn’t have much to say because he has “not gotten scripts” yet from series creators, the Duffer brothers.

“I text them like every week, ‘Boys, where are my scripts?!’,” Harbour told E! News.

The actor confirmed the scripts at least exist – so fans (hopefully) won’t have to wait too long to see how Will’s feelings for Mike develop in the future.

“I know there are scripts floating around somewhere with executives at Netflix and stuff,” Harbour shared. “But they have not reached my desk yet.”