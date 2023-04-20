A trans woman accused of throwing tomato juice at anti-trans activist Posie Parker, (aka Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull) in New Zealand has claimed that her life is now in danger.

In March 2023, Parker held a controversial anti-trans tour in New Zealand. She ended up being “juiced” at a rally in Auckland, when a protester poured a tomato sauce over her head before she spoke on her Let Women Speak tour.

Eli Rubashkyn told News1 at the time of the incident she threw the juice because she wanted the anti-trans activist to “know that her words are blood”.

Posie Parker left New Zealand the same evening as the incident, and Rubashkyn, also known as Eliana Galberstein, was charged with assault.

She faces a second charge of assaulting another person on the same day and is due to appear in court in July. She has denied both charges.

The charges each carry a maximum term of six months in jail and a fine of $4,000 (approximately £2,000).

Speaking on TikTok to share the aftermath of the juicing incident, Rubashkyn claimed there have since been two attempts on her life.

“A group of Nazis tried to enter my apartment. My flatmates and I left my apartment to seek safety. I ended up in Queenstown and I was doxxed once again. Once again my life was in danger,” she said.

“I have received multiple death threats from Nazi’s and kiwis. People want me dead for dropping juice. This is the state of this nation.”

Rubashkyn added “the police don’t care about my safety” and claims they haven’t done anything about the death threats she has gotten.

In the video, Rubashkyn said that while she isn’t scared of death, she is fearful of “fascism taking control of this world”.

She added that she’s “fighting to be myself”.

She claimed she fled her homeland, Colombia, because Nazi groups hunt down and kill trans people there.

“History is repeating itself,” she said.

Rubashkyn’s lawyer, James Olsen, told Stuff that the case provides an opportunity to expose the dangers of hate speech.

“We must protect the right to protest against those who espouse hate and discrimination,” he said.

“Hate speech emboldens others to use violence against those in our trans community, a community already targeted and at risk. The charges will be defended.”

Rubashkyn arrived in New Zealand as a refugee in 2014. She was born intersex and raised as a boy until 2022 when she received gender-affirming surgery.