Last year’s UK Eurovision Song Contest entrant Mae Muller has some advice for this year’s hopeful, Olly Alexander, following the release of his bop “Dizzy“.

Although Muller came 25th out of 26th entrants at the contest in Liverpool, she found a huge LGBTQ+ fan base thanks to her fierce break-up track “I Wrote a Song.”

Clearly acknowledging how much LGBTQ+ fans get behind the British Eurovision entry, this year, the BBC has picked the Years & Years chart-topping queer singer to represent the country.

His song was written and produced by Dua Lipa and Charli XCX collaborator Danny L Harle.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, Muller shared her words of encouragement and a little advice for Olly ahead of the contest.

“I think he’s just going to smash it. He’s so perfect for it. He’s going to bring such life and personality and he can perform his ar*e off,” she said, adding that she’s spoken to him on social media.

You may like to watch

Mae Muller has words of advice for Olly Alexander.(Getty/Pexels/PinkNews)

Her advice? “Don’t listen to all the stupid idiots – there are stupid idiots who are going to be like: ‘We don’t want you’, just don’t listen to them.”

Last year, Muller was targeted by the right-wing press after once tweeting that she “hated” Britain, in response to a debate about free school meals.

“[The right-wing press are] so predictable. I was like: ‘Of course they’re going to do that’. All we can do is ignore them and just lift Olly up.”

Since he was announced as the UK’s entrant, Olly has been criticised for accusing Israel of genocide.

However, the “It’s a Sin” singer has had huge support from inside and outside the LGBTQ+ community.

Olly Alexander will represent the UK at Eurovision 2024. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty for MTV)

While she enjoyed her Eurovision experience, Muller has admitted that she hadn’t realised quite how much work was involved, her second piece of advice is that Olly makes sure he makes space for himself.

“It’s important to carve out time for yourself because I knew it was going to be a lot of work, obviously, but I wasn’t quite ready for just how much – and the pressure.

“I’m sure he has an amazing team around him who will make sure he does get this but [he should] make sure he has days where he’s allowed to do nothing at all, at least like once every two weeks.

“He needs to just stay in bed, watch some TV or whatever he does to wind down. He needs to do that and not feel guilty about doing that.”

The Eurovision semi-finals will take place on 7 and 9 May, with the final on 11 May. “Dizzy” is available to stream now.