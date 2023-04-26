Jwan Yosef strips off to his underwear for his collection with CDLP.

Jwan Yosef has stripped off to his underwear for a new collaboration with brand, CDLP.

The artist and husband of Ricky Martin has teamed up with the underwear brand for a collection of essentials.

The entire range is now available to shop exclusively at cdlp.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It features “essential clothes for an artist” including coveralls and t-shirts, worn by Yosef in the camapign.

Discussing the collab, Yosef said: “The first thing I do is to undress and dress into my coverall.

“It’s a very basic garment, but what it does is that it covers your whole body, and it becomes this ceremonial experience of having something used repeatedly for this one purpose, which is to create art.”

He appears across the campaign, stripping off to his underwear and putting on the neutral-coloured coveralls, as well as the t-shirts.

Fans of the brand and artist responded to the campaign on Instagram, with one saying: “This collab should include a beige cdlp jock strap.”

Others said, “love this piece”, “obsessed”, “I don’t want it, I need it” and “desperately need” about the limited edition coveralls.

The coverall is the first CDLP product made locally in Sweden, at a micro-manufacturer specialising in small-scale collections.

The brand says: “Their practice of local production minimises footprint and transportation, boosts local economy and textile industry, while equitable working conditions benefit a primarily immigrant population.”

While the two heavyweight t-shirts are made from recycled and organic cotton in colours “Desert Sand” and “Masking Tape”.

Yosef and CDLP have teamed up on a capsule collection featuring coveralls and t-shirts.

Over the years, Yosef has put together art exhibitions around the world such as Painting About Sex, Flesh and Violence, lol, High Notes, and There and Back Again, among others.

To shop the new collaboration head to cdlp.com.