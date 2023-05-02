MUNA announce headline UK tour dates for summer 2023

MUNA have announced a string of headline UK tour dates for this summer.

The group will perform three shows alongside their festival slots this August.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the group’s headline dates at 10am on 5 May via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The trio will headline venues in Oxford, Liverpool and Belfast this summer, alongside special guests Meet Me At The Altar.

It coincides with their festival slots at the likes of Reading and Leeds and Connect Festival in Edinburgh.

They’re also supporting boygenius on their first ever UK and Ireland shows, which includes a huge outdoor date at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

MUNA recently released a new track, “The One That Got Away”, which marked their first release since their self-titled 2022 album.

They’ve also been opening up for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, with the group revealing that they’re in a group chat with the pop star.

After performing at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on 30 April, the group captioned their Instagram post: “had a blast opening up for a very special member of our group chat last night.”

One fan commented on the post: “how does one get into this group chat….asking for an incredibly hot & funny friend.”

While another said: “The group chat is such a flex.”

Fans can expect to hear songs like “Silk Chiffon”, “Home By Now”, “What I Want”, “Number One Fan” and “I Know A Place” during their headline shows.

You can find out ticket details and their full UK and Ireland tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am on 5 May via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

A presale is taking place from 10am on 3 May for O2 customers. This can be accessed using the O2 priority app on your phone.

A Live Nation presale will then take place from 10am on 4 May. This can be accessed at livenation.co.uk and you’ll need to sign up for free or log in to your account to get presale tickets.

Tickets for the festival slots are now available, and you can find the ticket links below.