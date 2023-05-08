Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger, Kermit the Frog and more took the stage on Sunday (7 May) in a chaotic concert celebrating King Charles III’s coronation.

What do you get when you combine modern-day pop culture with a 1,200-year-old monarchy? A royally camp time.

Global artists including Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger, Lionel Richie, Take That and Tiwa Savage stormed the Windsor Castle stage last night to entertain newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla, most of the senior royal family, political delegates and the general public – quite the range.

Katy Perry, who attended the official coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May) as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust and their Children’s Protection Fund, already made history once this weekend after she went viral for struggling to find her seat.

And she stole the show again at the concert for donning a spectacularly gold custom Vivienne Westwood ballgown and performing her two biggest hits, “Firework” and “Roar”.

People were quick to point out that her outfit resembled the gold Quality Street toffee penny wrapper, and to be honest, they’re not wrong.

However, after the confectionary-related discourse had died down. there was only love for the singer who lit up the sky with her mega-hits, causing even the royals to boogie along.

Although some were ready for her to cause gay chaos by singing her LGBTQ+ anthems, “I Kissed a Girl” and “Ur So Gay”.

After dedicating her performance to “the King and the King only” she didn’t shy away from belting out her infamous “Firework” lyrics: “Just own the night / Like the Fourth of July.”

The lyric refers to the 4 July celebrations marking America’s victory in the War of Independence against … you guessed it, the British monarchy. Everyone is totally here for Perry leading the revolution through the power of pop.

However, Perry wasn’t the only one to storm the stage with her camp vibes. Viewer’s hearts were stolen by Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and queer stage icon Mei Mac’s moving performance of Romeo and Juliet.

If anything, Gatwa’s performance has only hyped viewers up even more for his long-awaited debut as the 15th Doctor alongside the gayest cast in history.

Meanwhile, Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger also made an appearance and shocked viewers with her unexpected song choice. Some were prepared to hear some throwback classics (we’re talking “When I Grow Up”) or maybe hear brand-new music.

But Scherzinger threw out the rulebook by instead performing the Disney trans anthem, Mulan‘s “Reflection” – to some confusion but mostly praise.

Other highlight moments from the coronation concert included an appearance from Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy because… of course?

King Charles and Queen Camilla making the most bizarre and hostage-like appearance on American Idol with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

And finally, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage – known as “Queen of Afrobeats” – serenading King Charles with her hit “Keys of the Kingdom” and officially being dubbed “mother”.

