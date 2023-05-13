Eurovision 2023: live updates as UK hosts Grand Final of the song contest

All rise for Hannah Waddingham

All the hosts are truly sensational this year (Alesha Dixon’s semi-final rap absolutely SPUN me and I’ve been listening to Misteeq 24/7 ever since), but we need to take a moment here to recognise the sheer brilliance of Hannah Waddingham. Not only is she a Proper Thespian who can turn her hand to any accent, but she’s also a talented linguist – yes, that’s right, a Brit who has bothered to learn another language – and do it well.

Can we take a moment to appreciate Hannah Waddingham’s talent for accents and languages? The BEST #Eurovision host🤯 pic.twitter.com/FkVlkeAxHW — Rachel (@weltonandrose) May 12, 2023

For these talents, and her onscreen kookiness, she’s now been christened the internet’s ‘mother’. I cannot even begin to explain what this is to the uninitiated because we’re on a countdown, folks, but just know that she’s absolutely delighted with the title (albeit slightly bemused, too).

Alongside the combined power of Waddingham, Dixon and Julia Sanina, from the Ukrainian band The Hardkiss, we’ll also have Graham Norton on hand tonight for presenting, commentating and sarcastic asides, with Mel Giedroyc filling in whenever he’s on stage. Don’t ask me how that’s actually going to play out, it sounds like chaos!