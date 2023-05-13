Eurovision 2023: live updates as UK hosts Grand Final of the song contest
- Excitement is building in Liverpool as the countdown to the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest begins
- The 67th edition of the music contest is set to be the political yet as the UK hosts on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine
- A global television audience of more than 160 million people are expected to tune in from around the world
- UK entrant Mae Muller is tipped to make it into the competition’s top 10 with her pop hit I Wrote A Song, while Sweden’s Loreen is the hot favourite to win
And we’re off!
Welcome to folks who have just joined the chat. It’s the Eurovision grand final in Liverpool and we’re ready to party.
Fancy a spot of trivia? It’s the UK’s 65th time competing at the song contest and our ninth time hosting. The last time the UK won Eurovision was 26 years ago in 1997 when Katrina and the Waves triumphed with Love Shine A Light. Ok, that’s all the trivia for tonight, I promise. Let’s start the show!
Mood #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/L1Dpo4lLIX
— vanya ✙ 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@eurovanya) May 13, 2023
Who are the bookies favourites?
The two big favourites to win tonight are – surprise! – Sweden and Finland. They both drew a place to perform in the first half of the contest, which is usually considered a disadvantage as opposed to be placed in the second half. Then again, Sweden has Loreen leading the charge, and Finland has rap artist Käärijä and his outrageously catchy tune Cha Cha Cha, which we’ll all be chanting for the next month.
Käärijä is closing the first half at song number 13, just before the interval, which I think is quite a good spot. Loreen is song number 9 for Sweden – that’s the point where former BBC commentator Sir Terry Wogan said he would always begin drinking. Who are we to argue?
Tonight is Loreen's night. The most important coronation in history. She will hopefully be the first female winner to win the contest TWICE.
Make sure to vote for song #09 tonight and have her & Sweden make history!! #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Wimy9FMfXT
— Mika ~ VOTE #09!!! 🇸🇪🇦🇲🇪🇸 (@mika_ljm) May 13, 2023
All rise for Hannah Waddingham
All the hosts are truly sensational this year (Alesha Dixon’s semi-final rap absolutely SPUN me and I’ve been listening to Misteeq 24/7 ever since), but we need to take a moment here to recognise the sheer brilliance of Hannah Waddingham. Not only is she a Proper Thespian who can turn her hand to any accent, but she’s also a talented linguist – yes, that’s right, a Brit who has bothered to learn another language – and do it well.
Can we take a moment to appreciate Hannah Waddingham’s talent for accents and languages? The BEST #Eurovision host🤯 pic.twitter.com/FkVlkeAxHW
— Rachel (@weltonandrose) May 12, 2023
For these talents, and her onscreen kookiness, she’s now been christened the internet’s ‘mother’. I cannot even begin to explain what this is to the uninitiated because we’re on a countdown, folks, but just know that she’s absolutely delighted with the title (albeit slightly bemused, too).
Alongside the combined power of Waddingham, Dixon and Julia Sanina, from the Ukrainian band The Hardkiss, we’ll also have Graham Norton on hand tonight for presenting, commentating and sarcastic asides, with Mel Giedroyc filling in whenever he’s on stage. Don’t ask me how that’s actually going to play out, it sounds like chaos!
Graham Norton and Hannah Waddingham dancing to Mae Muller’s “I wrote a song” at the Jury Final #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/iVUFhxpk3W
— Emily Wilson (@ecewr) May 12, 2023
United with Ukraine
As the countdown to the grand final begins, let’s take a moment to remember that the UK are caretakers of Eurovision this year on behalf of Ukraine, following Putin and Russia’s invasion in 2022.
While we’re here for all the silly, surreal and unpredictable moments that are sure to come our way tonight, let’s remember our guests of honour who, were it not for the ongoing war, would have been hosting in Ukraine tonight following Kalush Orchestra’s win last year with their song Stefania. This year’s slogan is “united by music”, and as each act is introduced this evening, we’ll see “postcard videos” featuring landmarks in Ukraine and Britain alongside the other competing nations.
@pinknews
#Ukrainain Singer #Ruslana shares a powerful message at #eurovision2023 in reaponse to the Russian invasion ofnher country,
So let’s raise our glasses in solidarity with our Ukrainian guests here in the UK and those watching abroad. It hardly needs mentioning that Ukraine are an absolute powerhouse in this contest, and there’s no better proof of that than Ukraine’s first Eurovision winner, Ruslana, who made a special appearance at Liverpool’s EuroVillage yesterday.
Welcome friends, and Budmo!
Tonight’s running order
While you’re sorting your score cards, let’s take a look at the acts who qualified for the grand final at the semi-finals earlier this week.
As a reminder, the Big 5 countries – France, Spain, UK, Italy and Germany – automatically made it through to the final, including reigning contest champs Ukraine. The rest of the participating countries, though, had to qualify in the knock-outs. Let’s take a look at the entrants and the running order for tonight’s final – as you can see, the UK will be performing last!
- 🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
- 🇵🇹 Portugal | Mimicat – Ai Coração
- 🇨🇭 Switzerland | Remo Forrer – Watergun
- 🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka – Solo
- 🇷🇸 Serbia | Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava
- 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra – Évidemment
- 🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
- 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea
- 🇸🇪 Sweden | Loreen – Tattoo
- 🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje
- 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite
- 🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika – Bridges
- 🇫🇮 Finland | Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha
- 🇨🇿 Czechia | Vesna – My Sister’s Crown
- 🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager – Promise
- 🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph – Because Of You
- 🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover
- 🇲🇩 Moldova | Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel
- 🇳🇴 Norway | Alessandra – Queen of Kings
- 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
- 🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay
- 🇮🇱 Israel | Noa Kirel – Unicorn
- 🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem
- 🇭🇷 Croatia | Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song
The big day has finally arrived! Tonight we'll find out the winner of the #Eurovision Song Contest 2023 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AibpAKP69O
— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023
Happy Eurovision day to all who celebrate!
Evening all, and welcome to our live blog for the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest!
This is the night we’ve all been waiting for, and what a ride it’s been so far. After making it through the brilliantly bonkers semi-finals earlier this week – which featured moustachioed soldiers in their underpants, a Peppa Pig conga line and even a song about being possessed by the ghost of Edgar Allen Poe (yes, really) – we’ve arrived at the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place tonight in the Liverpool Arena on the banks of the Mersey.
The biggest event in europop will be beamed live to a television audience of more than 160 million people around the world, and it’s sure to be an emotional show as Liverpool hosts on behalf of Ukraine and dedicates a sparkling showcase to a country under siege. Whatever happens tonight, it’s sure to be one hell of a party.
Curtain is up at 8pm, so gather your favourite snacks, stick on Euphoria, and settle in for the show! See you in a bit.
During the eurovision Grand final
Me My family#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/5T3Joe5kxL
— E L I F | 🇸🇪🇫🇮🇦🇱🇪🇸🇫🇷🇲🇹 (@letscountsmiles) May 13, 2023
