Dannii Minogue continues reign as ‘mother’ to the gays with new single in aid of queer charity
Dannii Minogue, the pop princess and host of I Kissed a Boy, has announced a new single – with all profits going to queer charity Switchboard LGBT+.
Minogue has unveiled her latest act as full-time “mother” to the gays and fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community – and it’s not even her role as the host of the UK’s first gay dating show, although it is related.
Long-time Minogue stans will appreciate her extensive catalogue of bangers, reaching all the way back to when she performed as the first guest star at G-A-Y nightclub’s original venue, right up to this year’s “Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling”. And they’ll be glad to hear that she’s adding one more glittering entry to that list.
“We Could Be The One”, which also happens to be the theme song to I Kissed a Boy, will be released on 2 June.
The gay dating show features a group of queer men in a villa in Italy on a quest to find love – and they have to snog their partner before anything else.
“I have had the privilege of being involved with the LGBTQ+ community for many years,” Dannii Minogue told the BBC. “I am a staunch ally, and in return I have always been welcomed with support that feels like a huge hug.”
Switchboard LGBT+ is a telephone helpline that has provided support for queer people since 1974, offering an ear to listen to everything from worries about coming out to sexual-health resources.
All of Switchboard’s volunteers identify as LGBTQ+ and are available 365 days a year, from 10am until 10pm on their new free number, 0800 0119 100, and via text message at switchboard.lgbt. All calls are confidential.
“We Could Be The One” is available to pre-save now.
