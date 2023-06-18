The Vivienne shares passionate message from her mum following homophobic McDonald’s attack

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK icon The Vivienne has shared a beautiful message from her mum after the season one winner was subjected to a homophobic attack.

On Friday (16 June), the Welsh drag queen was punched by a man in a Liverpool branch of McDonald’s, and Merseyside Police confirmed that a man was arrested in connection with the attack.

The Vivienne took to Twitter after the attack, posting: “Homophobia alive and well folks!”

The Dancing on Ice star thanked and praised “fantastic staff” at the Edge Lane restaurant for their “fast” response in removing the man in question from the premises, making sure she was OK and waiting for the police with her.

The Vivienne’s family were shaken by the attack and the Drag Race UK winner, whose out-of-drag name is James Lee Williams, shared a heartfelt message from her mum on Saturday (17 June).

The UK’s first drag superstar captioned the post with the words: “Today I thought I’d wake up and it would be like a normal day, but I think in 31 years this one has shook me.

“Then mum sent me this bless her. I haven’t experienced hate like that for years, never mind in the middle of the day. Done nothing but make me use my voice louder and clearer!”

The message, posted on Instagram, read: “Hi to everyone out there. As a very proud mother of James (Vivienne) I want to share my heartfelt sorrow for the terrible situation that has recently happened.

“To hear that my most talented son was attacked in Liverpool was not only shocking and disgraceful but really upsetting for me and my family. Those of you that have known James/Viv will be aware of the love, passion and commitment to the Liverpool community that he has shared.”

“Upholding and raising the profile of the LGBTQ+ community he has made a huge difference to the lives of so many people who have gained confidence and self belief to come forward to identify as they choose and live a life where they are happy and fulfilled,” she continued.

“As James/Vivs mother I was relieved to hear this attack was dealt with appropriately by both the police and the employer. This should not and cannot be tolerated in contemporary society.”

Drag Race alumni were quick to comment in support, with season four winner Trinity the Tuck writing: “I’m so sorry this happened! I hope you are safe and OK! I love u!”

Baga Chipz, who appeared on the same season of Drag Race UK as The Vivienne, coming in third, replied: “Love you both” with three red heart emojis.

Alexis Michelle, who is currently competing in All Stars 8, commented: “This is beautiful and you’re an incredible role model. Love you.”

Coco Montrese, Kerri Colby, Scarlet Envy, Jackie Cox and Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also offered messages of love and solidarity, while Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies posted: “All power to you.”

The Vivienne is crowned Britain’s first drag superstar. (BBC)

In a statement on Friday, Merseyside Police said: “We have arrested a man following reports a man was subjected to a homophobic assault in Liverpool today, Friday 16 June.

“The victim, who is in his 30s, reported he was in McDonald’s on Edge Lane in Old Swan at around 12:25 BST, when a man made homophobic comments towards him and then punched him in the face. The man then made off.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.