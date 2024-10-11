RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Veronica Green has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with autoimmune disorder multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Rochdale-born drag performer, who appeared on both season two and three of Drag Race UK, shared the news with her fans via a YouTube video and Instagram post yesterday (10 October).

“Over the summer I got very sick,” she began her emotional message.

“My body went numb and I lost the use of my hands. After several blood tests, numerous MRI brain and spine scans and a lumbar puncture I finally got my diagnosis.”

Drag Race UK star Veronica Green has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. (Getty)

The NHS describes MS as a chronic disease that affects nerves in the central nervous system, which is the brain and spinal cord. It affects everyone who has it differently, with some people with the disorder able to continue life and work largely as normal, and others having their mobility severely restricted.

There is currently no cure for MS, though treatments are available to help those with the disorder to manage symptoms and slow its progression.

After being unwell over the summer, Veronica Green shared that she has currently “regained all of [her] motor skills” but has been left with “permanent damage” and “neuropathic pain” in her hands.

“I’m just thankful that I can still sing and dance,” she wrote in the post.

“There’s no way of knowing how this disease is going to affect me moving forwards as it’s progressive and has no cure, but I’m taking every step possible to keep it at bay and hopefully prolong the time between my next attack,” she shared.

The drag star explained to her followers that MS could potentially leave her “walking with a cane” in five years and “in a wheelchair” in 10 years, though she is accessing “disease modifying therapies” to try and stay as healthy as possible for as long as possible.

Around 150,000 people live with MS in the UK, according to the MS Society.

As MS affects the central nervous system, its symptoms can be wide-ranging, dependant on the damage done to different nerves. It can cause issues with vision, memory and thought, balance and emotions.

“I wanted to share my story with you all to raise awareness about a disease that isn’t very well known and also to be able to document my progress to look back on in the future,” Veronica added.

“I hope to be able to work for many years to come and this is merely the beginning of my MS journey.”

Veronica Green. (BBC)

The Drag Race UK favourite was met with a stream of well wishes from fans and fellow drag performers in her comment section.

“Please stay safe and healthy Ronnie, the world needs your joy and light! I’m sending you every ounce of love I have. You’re an icon and MS ain’t gonna change that,” wrote her season three sister, Scarlett Harlett.

“So proud of you my love. You know where I am if you need me,” wrote Divina De Campo.

Drag Race UK: UK vs The World season one winner Blu Hydrangea shared that her sister had recently been diagnosed with MS too, adding: “I really appreciate you spreading awareness! Sending a lot of love your way.”

Further information about multiple sclerosis (MS) is available via the MS Society.

