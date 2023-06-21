Kim Petras announces 'Feed the Beast' world tour dates.

Kim Petras has announced details of the Feed The Beast world tour – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The singer will embark on a 34-date tour in support of her upcoming debut album of the same name.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 26 June via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

The tour will start on 27 September in Austin, TX and stop off across North America, before heading to the UK.

She’ll play dates in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London and then take the tour to Europe.

It will be in support of her debut album, Feed The Beast, which features lead single “Alone” as well as tracks “Brrr” and “Coconuts” alongside the history-making single “Unholy” with Sam Smith.

It’s due for release on 23 June and follows up mixtapes, Clarity and Turn Off the Light and her EP, Slut Pop.

Earlier this year the singer made history at the 2023 Grammys after becoming the first openly trans woman to take home a win in the category of best pop duo/group performance.

Accepting the award on stage with collaborator Smith, Petras gave an emotional speech paying homage to those who came before her, including late trans artist SOPHIE.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who’ve kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight – Sophie, especially,” she said to a standing ovation from the crowd.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details for her upcoming tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 26 June via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

Fans who purchase her new album, Feed The Beast will be given access to a pre-sale from 10am on 23 June. For more information head to kimpetras.com.

For the full tour schedule and European tour ticket links, see below.