Taylor Swift has been snapped entering a recording studio in New York City wearing an affordable skirt.

The pop star has been repping th Heartbreaker Skort by brand Free People on the sidewalks of NYC.

It’s quickly become a staple in her wardrobe, having previously worn the black version of the skort in May – and fans have been snapping it up from the Free People website.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The singer was spotted in New York City entering and leaving the Electric Lady Studios on 26 and 27 June.

She made the appearance during a break in The Eras Tour, after playing two nights in Minneapolis and ahead of two nights in Cincinnati.

She paired the pleated mini with an oversized striped shirt, a navy baseball cap and chunky-soled Oxford shoes.

The singer was seen heading to Electric Lady Studios in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

It’s available in four colours on the Free People website, including spring fling, black, citadel and ivory and is priced at $78.

While the button-up shirt she paired it with is from label, The Row at an eyewatering £1,290.

But fans can easily replicate her skort style without breaking the bank.

The appearances in NYC come weeks ahead of the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), her third re-recording release, on 7 July.

It will feature new versions of the tracks, which were all penned solely by Swift including “Mean”, “Enchanted” and “Dear John”.

The re-release will also feature collaborations with Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy, who will appear on previously unheard “From the Vaults” tracks.

To shop Taylor’s casual skort head to freepeople.com.

Taylor Swift recently announced details of the European leg of her Eras Tour.

The pop star revealed the schedule, which kicks off on 24 May in Paris and finishes up at Wembley Stadium in London on 17 August.

It comes after much anticipation from fans this side of the Atlantic who haven’t seen the singer live since 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

The singer kicked off the record-breaking tour in North America in March 2023, leaving fans gagging with the 44-strong setlist.

She’s since been joined by special guests including Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice, Maren Morris and Phoebe Bridgers and performed “surprise tracks” each night from her back catalogue.

To find out more about the UK and European shows, including ticket details, you can read more on PinkNews.