Young Royals stars share emotional messages as final season wraps filming: ‘So happy and proud’
Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, the stars of Netflix’s queer teen romance drama Young Royals, have shared an emotional goodbye with fans.
The hit series follows Prince Wilhelm (Ryding), the heir to the Swedish throne, as he joins an elite boarding school and falls for fellow student, choir singer Simon Eriksson (Rudberg). The ensuing public revelation that the prince is queer sends the people of Sweden into a frenzy.
In a video on Wednesday (28 June), the actors revealed that filming has officially wrapped, and gave a brief, very vague hint of what to expect.
“We’re coming to you from the set of Young Royals,” Ryding said.
“We just wanted to let you know that Young Royals and season three is done,” Rudberg added, sounding a little incredulous.
The series has accumulated something of a cult following since it first aired in 2021, with fans desperate to see what happens in the final chapter of Wilhelm and Simon’s love story.
The pair re-ignited their love at the end of season two. Simon dumped his then-boyfriend Marcus (Tommy Wättring) and proclaimed his love for Wilhelm, leaving the third season wide open when it comes to potential storylines.
Hinting at what comes next, Ryding said: “We’ve had such a great time. One of my favourite moments from this season is shooting the final scene.
Rudberg added that his most enjoyable moment was “when we were shooting in the woods all night. It was fun… not going to spoil anything”.
The pair then thanked their fans for “all of the support” over the past couple of years.
In a separate post on his Twitter account, Rudberg appeared sentimental as he closed the door on his time on Young Royals.
“Yesterday was a very emotional day for all of us,” he wrote. “We’ve wrapped Young Royals. Can’t really take that in… But I’m so happy and proud. I can’t wait for you guys to see the ending of this story. This is the season.”
In his own post, Ryding wrote: “That’s all. Feeling all kinds of emotions right now and have been for the [past] 24 hours. But know this, the gratitude I feel is insane. I love you. We love you.”
Fans have responded by getting all teary-eyed. “It’s all over,” one person wrote. “Watching Young Royals has helped me as a person. Thank you Netflix, Omar and Edvin. This has been a wonderful journey with everyone.”
Another admitted: “I wasn’t expecting this to hurt my heart like this,” while a third said: “Just felt my stomach drop and throat close up. It cannot be over. I refuse.”
Speaking to PinkNews last year, Ryding reflected on the real-world impact the show was having on young queer people.
“There are a lot of people coming up to us in the streets saying: ‘This show gave me the courage to come out to my parents, my family, [my] friends’,” he said.
Netflix announced in December that the Swedish-language series would draw to a close with the third season, and filming began in April. As yet, there is no word on when it will air.
Young Royals seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix now.
