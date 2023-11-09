Barbie Ferreira and Levi’s have announced a new collaboration – and this is the release date.

The actress and denim brand are teaming up on a new apparel drop as part of their ongoing partnership.

Fans can get their hands on the new Levi’s x Barbie Ferreira collab worldwide from 17 November at levi.com.

The pieces that will feature in the collection are currently being kept under wraps, but we can expect to hear more from Levi’s and Ferreira this month.

In the preview we can see the Barbie x Levi’s “demon bunny” logo features on a pair of dark denim jeans, worn by the Euphoria star in the teaser trailer. She also wears an overshirt/jacket in the same colour palette while posing in a field.

Fans have some hopes for the upcoming collection, with one saying Levi’s might “finally” have “cute and size inclusive” jeans available to buy..

Another echoed this, writing: “Jeans for the thiccies?”

Others were excited about the collection announcement, with one saying “SCREAMS AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS” and lots of “excited” and “hell yeah” comments.

It follows up their first release earlier this year, which saw them team up on a graphic pair of 501 Levi’s jeans.

Released in January 2023, the drop featured the jeans with glitchy design elements throughout – including the Barbie x Levi’s logo.

The first release from Barbie Ferreira x Levi’s featured graphic 501 jeans. (Levi’s)

At the time Ferreira said: “My relationship with Levi’s jeans goes back to when I was a kid. It’s my dream casual wear and this is my dream collaboration.

“The 501s are my dream baggy pants, so the first thing I thought of was a patchwork jean that was a real statement piece.

“It encapsulates what I like and what I would wear. Plus, I always wanted to make clothing in a different way, that has a wider range of sizes.”

You can expect the collab to be a popular one, as previous products worn by the actress – including a bikini – have been snapped up by fans.

The new Levi’s x Barbie Ferreira collaboration will drop worldwide on 17 November at levi.com.