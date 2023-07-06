This is the seating plan for Taylor Swift's UK and European Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift fans think this is going to be the seating plan for the UK and European Eras Tour.

The pop star recently announced details of the huge tour schedule for 2024, with stadium shows planned across the continent.

It’s in support of her recently released album, Midnights as well as her back catalogue, from her self-titled debut to Red to Lover.

This week (5 July) saw fans receive an email confirmation that they’ll have access to the presale or general sale for the UK and European dates – or be placed on the waitlist.

There was some confusion however, as on-sale dates have been changed and information on presale codes was confusing.

We’ve put together everything you need to know so far and you can read the guide here.

Until tickets are released – starting next week on 11 July – you can find out what the Taylor Swift seating plan is expected to be below.

What will the Taylor Swift Eras Tour seating plan be?

The official seating plan for the UK and European tour dates will be revealed when tickets go on sale.

But one fan has spotted that the seating plan for Friends Arena in Stockholm was released online via Ticketmaster.

This should give fans an idea of what to expect, with the floor being fully standing, including general admission and two front pits.

There’s also seated tickets at the sides/behind the stage which has also been the case for the North American tour dates, with these tickets being considerably cheaper.

Ticket prices are yet to be revealed, but according to fans on Twitter tickets are rumoured to be priced at £49 / £75 / £95 / £125 / £160 for seated and £95 / £150 for standing.

These are the UK and European dates for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour, including newly announced shows.

You can also find out the general on-sale date and time for each show below.