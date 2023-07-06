This is the seating plan for Taylor Swift's UK and European Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: this is the seating plan for UK and European dates
Taylor Swift fans think this is going to be the seating plan for the UK and European Eras Tour.
The pop star recently announced details of the huge tour schedule for 2024, with stadium shows planned across the continent.
It’s in support of her recently released album, Midnights as well as her back catalogue, from her self-titled debut to Red to Lover.
This week (5 July) saw fans receive an email confirmation that they’ll have access to the presale or general sale for the UK and European dates – or be placed on the waitlist.
There was some confusion however, as on-sale dates have been changed and information on presale codes was confusing.
We’ve put together everything you need to know so far and you can read the guide here.
Until tickets are released – starting next week on 11 July – you can find out what the Taylor Swift seating plan is expected to be below.
What will the Taylor Swift Eras Tour seating plan be?
The official seating plan for the UK and European tour dates will be revealed when tickets go on sale.
But one fan has spotted that the seating plan for Friends Arena in Stockholm was released online via Ticketmaster.
This should give fans an idea of what to expect, with the floor being fully standing, including general admission and two front pits.
There’s also seated tickets at the sides/behind the stage which has also been the case for the North American tour dates, with these tickets being considerably cheaper.
🏟 | First look at the map for @taylorswift13’s #TSTheErasTour concert in Stockholm, Sweden 🇸🇪!— TayDua Nation (Fan Account) (@tayduanation) July 5, 2023
(Via @Ludvig_ts13) pic.twitter.com/8hUwUw0lGk
Ticket prices are yet to be revealed, but according to fans on Twitter tickets are rumoured to be priced at £49 / £75 / £95 / £125 / £160 for seated and £95 / £150 for standing.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour dates
These are the UK and European dates for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour, including newly announced shows.
You can also find out the general on-sale date and time for each show below.
- 9 May – La Defense Arena, Paris – 11 July at 10am – tickets
- 10 May – La Defense Arena, Paris – 11 July at 10am – tickets
- 11 May – La Defense Arena, Paris – 11 July at 10am – tickets
- 12 May – La Defense Arena, Paris – 11 July at 10am – tickets
- 17 May – Friends Arena, Stockholm – 11 July at 2pm tickets
- 18 May – Friends Arena, Stockholm – 11 July at 2pm tickets
- 19 May – Friends Arena, Stockholm – 11 July at 2pm tickets
- 24 May – Estádio da Luz, Lisbon – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 25 May – Estádio da Luz, Lisbon – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 30 May – Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid – 13 July at 2pm – tickets
- 2 June – Groupama Stadium, Lyon – 11 July at 10am – tickets
- 7 June – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh – 17 July at 11am – tickets
- 8 June – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh – 17 July at 1pm – tickets
- 9 June – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh – 17 July at 3pm – tickets
- 13 June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool – 18 July at 11am – tickets
- 14 June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool – 18 July at 1pm – tickets
- 15 June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool – 18 July at 3pm – tickets
- 18 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff – 19 July at 3pm – tickets
- 21 June – Wembley Stadium, London – 17 July at 11am – tickets
- 22 June – Wembley Stadium, London – 18 July at 11am – tickets
- 23 June – Wembley Stadium, London – 19 July at 11am – tickets
- 28 June – Aviva Stadium, Dublin – 13 July at 10am – tickets
- 29 June – Aviva Stadium, Dublin – 13 July at 10am – tickets
- 30 June – Aviva Stadium, Dublin – 13 July at 10am – tickets
- 4 July – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam – 12 July at 2pm – tickets
- 5 July – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam – 12 July at 2pm – tickets
- 6 July – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam – 12 July at 2pm – tickets
- 9 July – Stadion Letzigrund Zürich, Zürich – 13 July at 10am – tickets
- 10 July – Stadion Letzigrund Zürich, Zürich – 13 July at 10am – tickets
- 13 July – San Siro Stadium, Milan – 13 July at 12pm – tickets
- 14 July – San Siro Stadium, Milan – 13 July at 12pm – tickets
- 17 July – VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 18 July – VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 19 July – VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 23 July – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 24 July – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 27 July – Olympiastadion, Munich – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 28 July – Olympiastadion, Munich – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 1 August – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 2 August – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 3 August – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw – 12 July at 10am – tickets
- 8 August – Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna – 12 July at 12pm – tickets
- 9 August – Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna – 12 July at 12pm – tickets
- 10 August – Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna – 12 July at 12pm – tickets
- 15 August – Wembley Stadium, London – 17 July at 1pm – tickets
- 16 August – Wembley Stadium, London – 18 July at 1pm – tickets
- 17 August – Wembley Stadium, London – 19 July at 1pm – tickets
