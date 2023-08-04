Heartstopper is back on our screens for season two and we see the return of our favourite characters including book fan, Isaac.

Throughout season one fans fell in love with bookworm Isaac, who always had a book in his hands while giving support to his friends Charlie, Elle and Tao.

Well, the latest season is no different. As the storyline explores Isaac’s identity, this is also reflected in the books he’s reading.

Below we’ve put together a guide of all the books we see Isaac read in season two of Heartstopper in chronological order.

The list and descriptions may also contain some minor spoilers – so don’t read ahead if you’re not up-to-date on the series yet.

I Love This Part by Tillie Walden

The first book in the list – and the first we see Isaac reading in season two of Heartstopper – is I Love This Part. The YA graphic novel by Tillie Walden is about an unexpected romance that forms between two teenage girls living in small-town America.

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

YA mystery, Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé has been described as “Gossip Girl meets Get Out“. The story is set at Niveus Private Academy, where money paves the hallways, and the students are never less than perfect.

But there’s an anonymous texter, Aces, who is revealing the darkest secrets of two students, Devon a talented musician who can’t escape the spotlight when his private photos go public, and head girl Chiamaka, who isn’t afraid to get what she wants, but soon everyone will know the price she’s paid for power.

Bi by Ritch Savin-Williams

We Isaac bond with potential love interest James at the school library, where they’re working on a Pride display. James asks Isaac if he’s read Ritch Savin-Williams’ Bi, to which Isaac replies, “of course I’ve read that one”.

The non-fiction book is about the ways that bisexual and pansexual youth define their own identities and experiences, in their own words.

We Are Okay by Nina LaCour

LaCour’s We Are Okay follows Marin, who’s spending the holidays thousands of miles from home at her New York college campus. The freshman is processing the death of her beloved grandfather and the tenuous first love she experienced with her best friend Mabel.

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

Isaac is seen reading the classic The Importance of Being Earnest by iconic gay writer Oscar Wilde. The play is a satire of Victorian London that takes aim at the insititution of marriage. Isaac has previously been spotted reading other classics like Les Mis and The Little Prince.

Birthday by Meredith Russo

Meredith Russo’s Birthday tells the story of Morgan and Eric over the course of six birthdays. The best friends were born on the same day, come out, drift apart, grow closer together and grapple with how closely their linked across the story.

Loveless by Alice Oseman

Loveless is also written by Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman. The book can be seen on his bed in the hotel room after the group’s trip to Parisian bookstore, Shakespeare & Company.

The YA novel follows the story of Georgia on her aromantic and asexual coming out journey.

Crush by Richard Silken

The 80-page poetry collection by Richard Silken depicts queerness, eroticism and violence. It’s read by Isaac during a pivotal moment in his storyline in season two – but we won’t give too much away.

Boy Erased by Garrard Conley

Boy Erased is the powerful memoir by Garrard Conley about undergoing conversion therapy as a college student in which he processes his experiences as a pastor’s son and a sexual assault survivor.

It’s also been adapted into a feature film starring Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Troye Sivan.

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

All Boys Aren’t Blue is memoir from journalist and LGBTQ+ activist George M. Johnson. He writes about his own experiences growing up as a queer Black man from dealing with bullies to experiencing his sexual awakening and moving to New York.

We Have Always Been Here by Samra Habib

This powerful and uplifting memoir from Samra Habib starts with her childhood in Pakistan and follows her arrival in Canada as a refugee, where she works as an LGBT+ activist, writer, and photographer. Her story shows how queer identity and Muslim identity can intersect, families being able to embrace change and individuals becoming their truest self.

Summer Bird Blue by Akemi Dawn Bowman

When Tara asks the group to help decorate the school in time for prom, Isaac arrives with a book in-hand, of course. It’s a copy of Summer Bird Blue by Akemi Dawn Bowman.

It follows Rumi, whose life revolves around wanting to spend her life writing music with her younger sister, Lea, who tragically dies in a car accident. She’s moved to Hawaii to live with her aunt where she grieves, but with the help of a teenage surfer and an 80-year-old man she finds her way back to music.

Ace by Angela Chen

As Isaac begins to explore what being aromantic and asexual might mean to him, he comes across Angela Chen’s Ace in the library. The book is a great read for anyone for its discussion around the expectations of sex and sexuality and its deconstruction of societal norms.

