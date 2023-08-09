Beyoncé used this storm-resistant setting spray on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé has been using this setting spray on the Renaissance World Tour – and fans are selling it out.

The pop icon is currently on the North American leg of the tour, which included a stormy show in Washington DC.

The singer performed at FedExField across two nights on 5-6 August, however the second night was postponed due to inclement weather.

An hour before it was scheduled to begin at 8pm EST, the venue posted a notice on X (formerly known as Twitter) warning fans that “due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter-in-place order”.

“Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars,” the announcement said. “All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.”

The show went ahead despite the rain, and Beyoncé even paid $100k to keep Washington trains running for fans attending her concert due to the delay.

beyoncé’s cozy performance in pouring rain with no robots is actually ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9pj9Kw7VQe — danny🫧💚² (@captainyonce) August 7, 2023

She delivered a flawless performance and her makeup stayed on throughout – despite the adverse weather conditions.

This has led to the Beyhive wondering what products she used to achieve this – and you might be surprised to hear that one of them doesn’t have a high price tag.

One fan page, Beyoncé Legion, tweeted that she used waterproof setting spray by Patrick Starr during “her marathon rainstorm performance”.

.@patrickstarrr's waterproof setting spray that Beyoncé used in her marathon rainstorm performance in Washington DC is indefinitely sold out at @OneSizeBeauty and @Sephora. 💄👑#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/HGdxAqyCV1 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 8, 2023

Since fans discovered what she used to keep her makeup intact during the Renaissance World Tour performance, they’ve been snapping the product up.

The On ‘Til Dawn setting spray is available to buy from the likes of Sephora US and Sephora UK.

Although fans have already sold out the product following her performance, you can sign up for email updates once it’s back in stock.

Head to sephora.com and sephora.co.uk to find out more and to buy the same setting spray as Queen Bey.