Beyoncé and Amazon have announced a second exclusive Renaissance World Tour collection.

The pop icon is teaming up with the retail giant to release a second range inspired by the record-breaking and acclaimed tour and album.

The new collection will be available to shop from 26 July exclusively at amazon.com.

Both Parkwood Entertainment and Amazon Music have teased the new drop on Instagram Stories.

It features an “Alien Superstar” tee, “Virgo’s Groove” tee, “Heated” tee and “Summer Renaissance” tee each priced at $35.

The range features t-shirts inspired by Renaissance tracks. (Amazon)

The “Alien Superstar” tee features the singer riding on top of a green rocket, while the “Heated” tee features the “Hot Hot Hot” lyrics from the fan-favourite track.

While each has a Renaissance World Tour emblem on the front alongside the tour’s title RWT2023.

They include tees for tracks “Summer Renaissance” and “Heated”. (Amazon)

There’s also a Renaissance Tour sticker pack featuring stickers inspired by the tracks from the album and visuals from the tour.

This short clip, re-posted by fan page @RenaissanceWT on Twitter teased the stickers that feature in the collection.

The previous drop featured Renaissance tees, a sweatshirt and sweatpants as well as a limited edition poster.

They were snapped up by fans in the first few hours of their release, and this new range will likely be no different.

You can shop the Beyoncé x Amazon collections exclusively at amazon.com.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

The singer is currently on the North American leg of her acclaimed Renaissance World Tour.

The tour is set to visit Atlanta, Tampa, Inglewood, Vancouver and Houston across August and September before finishing up in Kansas City on 1 October.

Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Earlier this summer played a record-breaking five night residency at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium across May and June as part of the tour.

The show sees her perform the likes of “Formation”, “Love on Top”, “Crazy in Love” and “I Care” alongside the Renaissance album, which is inspired by the queer ballroom scene.