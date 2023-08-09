Rihanna has debuted the new Savage x Fenty maternity range – and this is how to buy it.

The singer-turned-mogul has released a new maternity wear collection with her lingerie label.

She premiered the pieces on Instagram, posing in the new bralettes while breastfeeding her son, RZA.

The new Savage x Fenty maternity collection is now available to shop at savagex.com and savagex.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rihanna told Vogue.

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

The line features three nursing-friendly styles including the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette in black, grey or navy.

There’s also the Floral Lace Maternity Bralette available in black and Savage Not Sorry Maternity Bralette available in black and lilac.

The styles were designed with new and expecting mothers in mind and feature one-hand functionality, a full nursing sling (with a neckline-to-underarm opening), adjustable front-facing straps, and a set of nursing clasps.

While the back closure also includes a fourth row for an easily-adjustable fit throughout one’s pregnancy.

As well as the bralettes, there’s an also an apparel piece that’s part of the range. It’s an oversized white tee that reads “Make More Babies”.

The maternity range features bralette styles and a graphic t-shirt. (Savage x Fenty)

Fans loved the announcement post, which features Rihanna wearing the maternity pieces, while breastfeeding her son, RZA.

One commented: “Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are amazing.”

Another said: “Not her coming out with these after i just found out I’m pregnant!!❤️ take all my monies.”

Somebody else wrote: “I remember in 2020 when I was breastfeeding I was like damn Riri needs to sell us fashionable maternity bras.”

The inclusive drop comes in sizes XXS to 4X, and the prices range from $35 to $60.

The maternity range is now available to shop at savagex.com and savagex.co.uk.