Will Rihanna be welcomed back by fans?
After conquering the beauty world with Fenty and Savage X Fenty, superstar Rihanna is set to return to music, but has she alienated fans?
In February 2023, Rihanna made her big comeback when she performed at the Super Bowl half-time show.
The routine marked the end of a six-year break for the singer, whose performance divided fans despite the fact that she worked through 17 years of her greatest hits – while pregnant.
Following the headline show, many speculated that the “Diamonds” singer was going to drop a new album, or at least a single.
Speaking to Good Morning America hours after the performance, Rihanna was asked if she had any updates for fans who were hungry for new music.
She told host Michael Strahan: “They are waiting. I’m excited to actually put new music out but I don’t have any updates on that yet.”
In September, Rihanna and Savage x Fenty unveiled a Savage x League range, featuring football-inspired lounge-wear styles. Fans welcomed the addition which followed the introduction of a maternity collection a month earlier.
Rihanna released her first single in six years in October 2022 but “Lift Me Up”, from the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, didn’t hit as some fans thought it would.
She also received a backlash for casting Johnny Depp, who became the first man to be spotlighted in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show, despite his defamation lawsuit involving ex-wife Amber Heard.
But after focusing solely on her brands, some of which have caused controversy – with Savage X Fenty being slapped with a $1.2 million (£963,000) fine for allegedly misleading customers – it isn’t yet known if she will be welcomed back by everyone.
However, if her Navy (the nickname of her loyal supporters) accounts are anything to go by, she’ll be just fine.
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions