Ugly Betty makes a return to Netflix’s back catalogue, and fans are loving it 

Fans of Ugly Betty have taken to Twitter to praise Netflix on their decision to bring the Suarez family back to the platform.

After the streaming service announced that all seasons would be returning from the 1 August, the once-ridiculed Mode magazine intern is making waves again by trending on Twitter.

First airing back in 2006, Ugly Betty follows the plucky and unfailingly kind Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) and her notorious run-ins with media moguls the Meades, with Vanessa Williams’ Wilhelmina Slater making for a perfectly camp arch-villain.

Sharing their love of the show, one fan tweeted: “Netflix putting Ugly Betty back into their catalog has been the best thing by far this year idc.”

Netflix putting Ugly Betty back into their catalog has been the best thing by far this year idc https://t.co/dot7ze5Eky — rose ⁷ is seeing bey! ✩🐰🎰 | 𝐡✦𝐩𝐞 | ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@pradabangtan) August 14, 2023

Some viewers claim that Netflix’s new move is causing an “Ugly Betty renaissance”, with clips from the show being shared across social media.

“We’re never getting another show that’s as ‘for the girls and gays’ as Ugly Betty again it’s truly a tragedy,” one fan added.

seeing if i can get some new views on this hilda suarez edit now that there’s the ugly betty renaissancepic.twitter.com/FCXChuNi7g — p!nk’s signature pompadour (@bevelynhugo) August 14, 2023

While new viewers are getting to enjoy Betty’s ponchos and braces for the first time, others are reliving the reasons why they loved the show in the first place.

“The fact she left to film Desperate Housewives a WEEK after ugly betty ended they were obsessed with her,” one viewer tweeted about Vanessa Williams, while another doubled down on the Williams love, posting: “Hoping this rediscovery of Ugly Betty opens the door for a Vanessa Williams renaissance.”

the fact she left to film desperate housewives a WEEK after ugly betty ended they were obsessed with her https://t.co/NNXpQT6iMd — theo (@bibehling) August 7, 2023

Not only do viewers still have an undying love for Betty – but so does America Ferrera.

During the global press tour for Greta Gerwig’s smash-hit Barbie, a fan posted a TikTok of him asking if America preferred “pretty Barbie or Ugly Betty”. Her answer? “Always Betty. Always Betty.”

Ferrera also answered questions on whether fans would ever see an Ugly Betty reboot, stating: “I would love that. I think it’s complicated, but I would love it.”

In the meantime, US fans will have to make do with the gift of a Netflix bingewatch.

For UK fans, Ugly Betty and the team and Mode Magazine can still be found on Disney Plus, where all seasons are currently available to stream.