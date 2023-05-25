Was a TV show called Glamorous starring Kim Cattral ever going to be anything other than full-blown queer goodness? Netflix’s new series will hit screens in June, Pride month – here’s everything you need to know.

Netflix appears to have put together the 2023 version of Ugly Betty with its new workplace dramedy Glamorous, which stars legendary Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall as make-up mogul and beauty brand CEO Madolyn Addison. Queer, non-binary singer and YouTuber Miss Benny will take the reins as lead character Marco Mejia.

The plot, which is four years in the making, follows Marco, a gender nonconforming, queer person whose life feels stilted as he slogs away at his job behind a make-up counter. When his path crosses with his idol, Cattrall’s Madolyn, he’s offered the job of a life-time at her global company, and the opportunity to figure out his life and queer identity.

Kim Cattrall is about to be inducted into the hall of mother, if this look ‘Glamorous’ look is anything to go by. (Netflix/Amanda Matlovich)

Sharp, infamous girl boss takes in young, promising outcast to help them fulfil their career goals? It sounds like an unofficial Betty Suarez revival, and we are here for it.

Also joining the Glamorous cast is Fire Island’s Zane Phillips as Madolyn’s son and sales director Chad, Dynasty actress Jade Payton as Venetia, Madolyn’s assistant and Marco’s new queer bestie, and West Side Story star Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben, a potential love interest for Marco.

Miss Benny’s character Marco Mejia will explore his queerness in Netflix’s Glamorous. (Netflix/Amanda Matlovich)

It’s a pretty gay affair already, but viewers will also catch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Graham Parkhurst as another recurring gay character, while queer comedians Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers will also guest star. Oh, and RuPaul’s Drag Race legends Monet X Change and Priyanka will crop up at some point, too.

The 10-part series, created by Star Trek: Discovery writer Jordon Nardino, will drop on Netflix on 22 June – just in time to binge before Pride month ends.

Jade Payton as Venetia, Zane Phillips as Chad in Netflix’s Glamorous. (Netflix/Amanda Matlovich)

Nardino has described Glamorous as a “dumb gay show”, which is a convincing, albeit brief, reason to watch.

There’s still almost a month to go until the series premieres, but the gays and girls are already sat.

“I will be tuned in,” wrote Drag Race finalist Luxx Noir London, while another fan simply said they were “screaming, crying, throwing up” at the news.

Glamorous airs on Netflix on 22 June.