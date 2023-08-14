The first look images of West End production Vanya starring Andrew Scott have been released.

The actor is set to play all the roles in a solo version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, which opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre this September.

The first rehearsal images show Scott working alongside director Sam Yates, with the actor wearing sunglasses, using a tennis ball prop and making a hot drink.

One fan commented: “Can already see this is going to be amazing!”

Another said: “Such a talented actor, pure class.”

While a Scott fan page joked: “Alright, but if that tennis ball isn’t in the show, I’ma want my money back.”

The show will be previewed at Richmond Theatre across six nights between 28 August and 2 September.

It will then head to the West End for a strictly limited run from 21 September at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

After the show’s announcement, Scott said: “Heartbreaking, hilarious, sexy, devastating – the genius and extraordinary humanity of Mr. Chekhov just knocks me out.

“It’s a genuine honour and a singular challenge to bring this giant of a play to life in the West End in this new way and I’m so excited to be doing it alongside such brilliant, playful and talented people.”

The show reunites Fleabag’s Scott with writer Simon Stephens and director Sam Yates, who he’s worked with on Seawall and The Hope Rooms.

The synopsis for Vanya reads: “This Autumn, Andrew Scott will play every role in Simon Stephens’ definitive new version of Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece of love, art, sex and attempted murder.”

