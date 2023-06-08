Andrew Scott is returning to the West End to star in a new adaption of Chekov’s Vanya – and tickets go on sale soon.

The actor will play every role in the production which opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre this September.

Tickets for the show go on general sale at 8:30am on 9 June via ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The show will be previewed at Richmond Theatre across six nights between 28 August and 2 September.

It will then head to the West End for a strictly limited run from 21 September at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Andrew Scott will play every role in the new production of Vanya. (Oliver Rosser)

Scott said: “Heartbreaking, hilarious, sexy, devastating- the genius and extraordinary humanity of Mr. Chekhov just knocks me out.

“It’s a genuine honour and a singular challenge to bring this giant of a play to life in the West End in this new way and I’m so excited to be doing it alongside such brilliant, playful and talented people.”

The show reunites Fleabag’s Scott with writer Simon Stephens and director Sam Yates, who he’s worked with on Seawall and The Hope Rooms.

The synopsis for Vanya reads: “This Autumn, Andrew Scott will play every role in Simon Stephens’ definitive new version of Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece of love, art, sex and attempted murder.”

You can check out more ticket details and show schedule info below.

How to get tickets for Vanya on West End

They go on general sale at 8:30am on 9 June via ATG Tickets.

A presale is now live for ATG Theatre Card Members, you can find out more info on how to sign up on the website.

The first performance at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 15 September will be for under 30s. All tickets are priced at £10, and patrons can apply for two tickets in a ballot. The theatre has confirmed: “Further details of this will be announced shortly.”

What are the dates?

The new production will be previewed at Richmond Theatre from 28 August to 2 September, with tickets available here.

While previews in the West End start from 15 September, with the show then running from 21 September until 21 October, with tickets available here.