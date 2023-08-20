Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘shocking’ Sam Asghari divorce: ‘I couldn’t take the pain anymore’

Britney Spears has broken her silence following news that her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, announced their divorce, saying she “couldn’t take the pain anymore”.

On Wednesday (16 August), Asghari, a fitness instructor and actor, cited “irreconcilable differences” in documents filed at a court in Los Angeles, California. The documents stated the couple had separated three weeks ago.

The filing also stated that Asghari intended to obtain financial support from Spears and have her pay for his legal costs.

As she has done many times throughout her career, Britney Spears took to Instagram to break the news to her fans, saying she was a “little shocked” that her six-year relationship with Asghari has now ended in divorce.

The pop icon said she “will be as strong” as she can be despite the “pain” she’s feeling”.

“I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business,” she wrote. “But I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!”

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!!”

In his own statement online, Asghari said the couple “decided to end our journey together” after six years of “love and commitment to each other”. He wished Spears “the best always” but added: “S**t happens.”

A representative for Asghari told Rolling Stone that the rumours that the model is “challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit” Spears with videos are “false” as he had “no negative intention” towards his ex-wife.

Britney Spears’ relationship with Asghari unfolded against the backdrop of her conservatorship struggle

Spears met Asghari while shooting the video for her 2016 song “Slumber Party”, and the couple became Instagram official after Spears shared a photo of them eating dinner together on New Year’s Day in 2017.

Their relationship was thrust into the public spotlight as Spears campaigned to be released from a conservatorship that limited her personal and professional decision-making power. This mirrored the rise of fans and celebrities showing their solidarity for Spears’ fight for freedom by joining the #FreeBritney campaign.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2021. A few months later, in November, Spears was released from her conservatorship, which had governed her life since 2008.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship was thrust into the spotlight as the singer fought to end her conservatorship, which governed much of her life since 2008. Spears was released from the legal arrangement in November 2021. (Getty)

Then, in May 2022, Spears took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant. Sadly, just over a month after the announcement, the singer told fans that she had a miscarriage that resulted in the loss of the couple’s “miracle baby”.

The pair were married in a small ceremony in June attended by high-profile guests like Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Madonna.

Rumours of their marital struggles were reported in US news outlets this year after the couple were seen without their wedding rings. Later on, it was reported that Britney Spears had hired high-powered lawyer, Laura Wasser, to represent her during the divorce proceedings.

On Instagram, the “Toxic” singer described how she would “love to show” her emotions and how she really feels, but she’s “always had to hide [her] weaknesses”.

Spears alleged she would be “sent away to places to get fixed by doctors” if she wasn’t a “strong soldier”. She said these times of weakness were when she needed unconditional love and support from family.

Yet, in the face of such adversity, the “Stronger” hitmaker said she’s “doing pretty damn good” and implored her fans to have a good day and “don’t forget to smile”.