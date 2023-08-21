Spain striker Alba Redondo and her partner posed for adorable celebratory photographs after victory over England in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

Queer joy was very much on display on Sunday (20 August) when the loved-up pair, who often share couple snaps on social media, posed for the very cute post-match pictures in the centre of the Sydney’s Australia Stadium.

Levante UD player Redondo is in a relationship with university professor and physical trainer Cristina Monleón, who posted the images on her personal account of the couple with their arms around each other and hands clasped together.

In one particularly sapphic snap, Redondo places a kiss on Monleón’s temple.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD,” Monleón captioned the post.

“This is incredible!

“Thank you thank you and thank you

“I love you and I’m super proud of you”

Commenting on her partner’s post, Redondo smoothly said she already felt like a winner “the day I met you”, adding an “I love you” back.

Sharing more content on her Instagram story, Monleón also shared a cute picture of the pair at the airport after the match with the caption “se acabó” (it’s over).

Cristina Monleón and Alba Redondo after Spain’s World Cup win (Cristina Monleón/Instagram)

The couple are no strangers to public displays of affection, especially just the World Cup, which has won them adoration from LGBTQ+ fans of the game.

In one adorable moment of LGBTQ+ visibility, Monleón leaned out of the stands to share a celebratory pitch-side smooch with Redondo after Spain’s dominant win over Zambia.

In another Instagram post, Monleón wrote of Redondo: “You are goodness, love, peace, tranquillity, family, home and also my lifesaver.”

LGBTQ+ representation on full display at World Cup

Dubbed the queerest World Cup ever, the 2023 Women’s World Cup was a tournament packed with gay moments as LGBTQ+ players from around the globe took to the pitch out and proud, many even found ways to bring Pride symbols to the game despite FIFA’s ban on rainbows and the One Love armband.

Winners and runners-up Spain and England have a number of queer players in their squads who fought hard in the final match for the trophy, whilst across the rest of the tournament a record number of out LGBTQ+ players competed.

According to OutSports, nearly 12 per cent of the 736 players who competed this year identify as lesbian, bisexual, queer or non-binary.

One stand out moment for diversity and inclusion in the game was Canada’s Quinn taking to the field as the first out trans, non-binary person to play in a Women’s World Cup, blazing the trail for trans inclusion in elite level football.

Whilst a number of sporting bodies are working to actively exclude trans people from the sports they love, Quinn showed you can be your true self and still play sport.

For many, the level of LGBTQ+ inclusion at this year’s Women’s World Cup is a shining beacon for the wider sport.