Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid announces a headline tour

Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid is heading out on a solo headline tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The actor and singer-songwriter will visit venues across Europe and North America in 2023 and 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk for the UK dates and ticketmaster.com for the US dates.

The tour heads to the UK and Ireland in September, kicking off in Dublin on 15 September and visiting Belfast, Edinburgh, Manchester and London.

He’ll play a headline show in Amsterdam before returning to North America for a string of dates across October and November.

The tour will then resume in 2024 with newly announced shows planned for the likes of Nashville, Atlanta, Austin and finishing up in Houston.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his albums including Gemini and Adjustments and his self-produced debut Songs from a Broken Chair.

Plus, of course, his cover of Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” that featured in an episode of Schitt’s Creek.

Reid starred in the hit series as Patrick Brewer, the business partner and husband of David Rose, played by Dan Levy.

The pair have often been named one of the best couples on TV – LGBTQ+ or otherwise – and as a positive representation of what a queer relationship can be.

Reid’s tour kicks off this September and you can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available for all dates across the tour. For the UK dates head to ticketmaster.co.uk and for the US dates head to ticketmaster.com.

For individual shows including the European dates, you can find ticket links and more info below.