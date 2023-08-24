Emma Sleep launches deal that saves you $189 with every purchase

Emma Sleep has launched a new deal that gets you their customer-favourite mattress with a free pillow worth $189.

The brand has launched a sitewide sale of 10 percent off, as well as a free Diamond Pillow with every mattress purchase.

You can get 10 percent off sitewide using the code EMMASW10 at www.emma-sleep.com.

So if you’re after their popular all-foam mattress, you can bag it from $522 and receive a free pillow, which is worth $189.

The Emma Comfort Mattress has been described as “perfect for all sleepers” as it adapts to each user’s body to distribute their weight evenly – no matter your sleeping position.

Other popular choices include the Emma Comfort Premium Mattress and the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress, which all come with the free pillow.

You can find out more about the latest Emma Sleep deal below.

What Emma Sleep deal can I get?

The free pillow worth $189 is available with any mattress purchase. (Emma Sleep)

Customers can get 10 percent off sitewide when using the code EMMASW10 during checkout with the latest Emma Sleep deal.

Plus for every mattress purchase you’ll also receive a free Diamond Pillow, which is worth $189.

This is currently running until 28 August at 11:59pm AEST.

Below are some of the brand’s popular and new mattresses you can buy, that you’d get a free Diamond Pillow with.

What are customers saying?

The Emma Comfort Mattress has hundreds of views from customers, with one saying they were “absolutely astounded by how comfortable it is”.

In one five-star review, a customer wrote: “Originally I thought my Emma bed was a little too firm. It’s been a week of using my Emma mattress now, and not only have I been falling straight to sleep but I’ve noticed a decrease in my back pain!”

In another five-star review, a customer said: “We felt comfortable and supported from the first sleep.”

While one said it’s the third Emma mattress they’d purchased as it’s “the only thing that does not give me back pain”.

Another said it was “easy to unpack” with somebody else echoing that as it was “so much easier to deal with than a normal mattress where you have to lug it through the house”.

To shop all of their products and get 10 percent off using the code EMMASW10 head to www.emma-sleep.com.