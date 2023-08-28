Pop icon Sir Elton John has reportedly spent the night in hospital after suffering a fall at his villa in Nice, France.

The multi Grammy Award-winning 76-year-old musical legend was taken to the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesperson confirmed to BBC News that he was admitted “following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France”.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” he continued. “Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

The star is staying at his summer home in France with his family following the completion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.

Elton underwent hip surgery after a similar fall in 2021, causing him to reschedule a few of the shows on the tour.

He was back on his feet shortly following the surgery to accept his appointment as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by King Charles.

During the ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he managed to walk with the help of a crutch, he said: “I may not look as if I’m 100 per cent fit – I’m not quite – But I’m still raring to go and I’ve got a lot more work to do as far as my life goes.”

The star made an emotional final goodbye to touring in the UK during Glastonbury 2023 in June, where he played through some of his biggest hits, including Bennie and the Jets, and Crocodile Rock.

Following the performance, he said the evening was “very special and emotional” while announcing that it “might be” his last-ever show in Britain.

During the performance, he also made a dedication to George Michael, who would have been 60 on the day of the event.

“I want to dedicate this song to his memory,” he said. “All of the music he left us with, which is so gorgeous. This is for you, George.”