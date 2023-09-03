Angry gamer bros can’t handle choosing pronouns in Starfield

‘Anti-woke’ gamers are livid about the ability to chose pronouns for custom characters in Bethesda’s Starfield, because of course they are.

Right-wing gamer bros vented about how unbelievably angry they are that a role-playing game (RPG) allows you to select pronouns for your custom character after the space exploration game went live for pre-order customers on Friday (1 September).

From the award-winning studio of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, Starfield allows players to select they/them pronouns for non-binary characters, a function that drew particular ire from anti-LGBTQ+ streamers.

Some used it as a chance to accuse modern video game publishers of shoving so-called ‘woke’ ideologies – which apparently now include components of language – down the throats of gaming fans who just want to “fire up a brand new RPG”.

Streamers such as Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm IV, known by his online alias Dr Disrespect, were enraged not only that the highly-anticipated title featured pronoun options, but that head of publishing at Bethesda, Pete Hines, has pronouns in his X (formerly Twitter) bio.

Beahm, dressed in his usual alter-ego streaming gear of a red combat vest, black wig and a pair of clay shooting protective glasses, complained that a planned sponsorship deal with Bethesda was rejected due to “past controversies”.

Beahm was suspended from live streaming platform Twitch in 2019 after he live-streamed a public restroom at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, another streamer known online as Heel vs Babyface, embarked on a rant in which he claimed he was being “dragged out” of his immersive experience because he had to pick his pronouns once.

“Do you want to get immersed in our world? Yeah well guess what, f**king pronouns,” he screamed. “F**king gender ambiguity. F**king current-day California shit, because that’s all we f**king know.”

PinkNews has confirmed that pronouns are used outside of California.

Other social media users mocked the gamers who apparently can’t handle a single option in a video game.

“We’ve gone from people freaking out about a 7/10 review score to grown men crying about pronouns in Starfield. Totally normal and quiet times on the internet,” one user wrote.

“That freak raging to bald blokes everywhere, what an absolutely tragic man,” another posted.

anti-woke Starfield players being asked for their character’s pronouns at the start of the game https://t.co/L7hgt9kcFE pic.twitter.com/fBWEGkiyfT — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) September 2, 2023

Starfield has, so far, received less than favourable reviews from critics, who have called it a “disjointed” title with “non-existent maps, aggravating inventory management, and a slow rollout of essential abilities”.

Others have criticised the game’s performance, saying that it often suffers from input lag and is unable to “hold [a] stable 60 [frames per second] on the lowest settings possible”.