A bigoted gamer accidentally made quite the fool of themselves after creating a mod for the video game Starfield that removed pronouns from the game – effectively making everyone who used it a non-binary character.

Bethesda’s new role-playing game Starfield has been the recipient of ridiculous backlash from right-wing gamer bros because it allows players to select pronouns for their custom characters.

One streamer in particular, known as Heels vs Babyface went viral online for his laughable rant, in which he claimed that he was “dragged out” of the immersive experience because he had to pick his character’s pronouns once.

“Do you want to get immersed in our world? Yeah well, guess what, f**king pronouns,” he screamed. “F**king gender ambiguity. F**king current-day California shit, because that’s all we f**king know.”

A mod for Starfield was created to remove characters’ pronouns. (Bethesda)

In a new attempted act of defiance against Starfield, one person took it upon themselves to create a game mod that would remove the pronoun selection from the character creation portion of the game and uploaded it to popular modding website Nexus Mods for other anti-pronoun gamers to use.

There was just one flaw in their genius design: their mod didn’t remove all pronouns – just “he/him” and “she/her.”

This means that “they/them” become the default pronouns for all characters using the mod.

Of course, “they/them” pronouns can be used by anyone who would prefer not to go by “he/him” and “she/her”, and aren’t exclusively reserved for non-binary people, the mod did make it look like those who used it were

The gaming community got a kick out of the ridiculous mix-up, taking to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to poke fun.

Y'all. Apparently some angry modder made a mod to remove pronouns from Starfield.



Except…



They only removed he/him and she/her, making anyone who downloaded it default to they/them.



Whoops!



(As of this morning, the mod has been taken down from Nexus Mod Manager) pic.twitter.com/PwbLimwFCC — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) September 17, 2023

One Redditor commented: “I saw this mod on Nexus before it was taken down and the stupid thing is it doesn’t actually remove pronouns, it just removed he/him and she/her meaning the game would then default to They/them pronouns. Effectively making anyone who’s downloaded the mod non-binary. These bigots are so full of hate that they can’t understand basic English.”

Meanwhile, on X, someone joked: “Heh, that’s what they wanted, gender out of the game. No more gender, everyone’s they/them gender neutral in space!”

The mod has since been removed from Nexus Mods. (Bethesda)

Naturally, Nexus Mods banned the mod shortly after it appeared on their website.

Speaking to 404 Media about the removal, a spokesperson for Nexus Mods said: “Hosting this mod was not for us and it is certainly within our rights not to host content on our platform.

“It’s not a ‘political statement’ or an ‘alignment to one side or the other in the culture war.’ We stand for diversity and inclusion in our community and the removal of diversity, while appealing to many, does not promote a positive modding community.”

They added that the hatred and threats coming from “a very very small minority of the community” has been a “reinforcement that [removing the mod] has been the best course of action.”

“Frankly, we are not sad to see them go.”