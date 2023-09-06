Mexico Supreme Court officially decriminalizes abortion

The Mexican Supreme Court has officially ruled to decriminalize abortion across the nation, it was announced on Wednesday (6 September).

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the Supreme Court declared that “the legal system that criminalized abortion in the Federal Penal Code is unconstitutional [because] it violates the human rights of women and people with the ability to gestate.”

This landmark ruling comes two years after abortion was decriminalized in the country’s northern state of Coahuila.

The Mexican Supreme Court has officially ruled to decriminalize abortion. (Getty Images)

It was that decision that would go on to prompt the gradual decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, state by state, before this week’s sweeping ruling.

Just last week, the central state of Aguascalientes became the 12th state to legalise abortion.

Judges in Mexican states that still outlaw abortion will now have to take the Supreme Court’s ruling into account.

Commenting on this week’s decriminalization, GIRE, a reproductive rights group in Mexico City, said in a statement: “No woman or pregnant person, nor any health worker will be able to be punished for abortion.”

They also noted that this ruling means and federal public health service or federal health institution must offer abortion to any patient who requests it.

This is just the latest in a “green wave” across Latin America to ease up on abortion restrictions.

Paving the way for Mexico were Argentina, which decriminalized the procedure in 2020, and Columbia, which did the same in 2022.