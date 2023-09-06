Miley Cyrus reveals Ariana Grande’s reaction after she tried to ‘flirt with her’

Miley Cyrus has confessed that she once tried to flirt with “real friend” Ariana Grande, and revealed what Ari’s reaction was.

The former Disney star has been on a deep dive of her life and career while promoting her latest single “Used To Be Young”.

Ranging from her younger Hannah Montana years to the more controversial Bangerz era, Cyrus has been dissecting every inch of her life in the spotlight.

Most recently, the “We Can’t Stop” singer looked back on her 2015 performance with Ariana Grande as part of her Backyard Sessions series.

The collaboration saw Grande and Cyrus sit side-by-side in cozy onesies while singing Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over”.

Watching the performance back, Cyrus joked: “This is as serious as it can be. Me and Ariana Grande in onesies performing in the backyard.”

“I was flirting with her,” she admitted.

“And she was a little scared. We were having fun!”

On a more serious note, Cyrus spoke earnestly about her strong friendship with Grande, telling cameras: “Ariana’s a real friend. There’s never been a time where I’ve asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn’t come through, and same thing for me with her.”

Cyrus famously joined Grande for her One Love Manchester tribute concert in 2017, where the two performed the Crowded House cover once more.

Elsewhere in the video series, Cyrus has spoken openly about meeting her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on the set of the 2008 film The Last Song, her tough work schedule on Hannah Montana, and her sexuality.

Ariana Grande joined Miley Cyrus for a backyard performance of ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ in 2015.(YouTube/Miley Cyrus)

Showing off some old paparazzi photos of her and her fellow Disney Channel stars in one clip, Miley joked that fans should have known she was bisexual.

Analysing a photo taken of her walking alongside Emily Osment, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift, Miley explained: “Me, Emily, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to the Cheesecake Factory. These are some classy ladies.

“If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you. I mean, hello!”

Miley first confirmed her bisexuality in 2015 before opening up about her sexual identity in a Variety article the following year.

“I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl,” she said at the time.

“My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick. I grew up in a very religious Southern family. The universe has always given me the power to know I’ll be OK.

“Even at that time, when my parents didn’t understand, I just felt that one day they are going to understand.”