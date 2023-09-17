Drew Barrymore cancels plans to cross picket line amid WGA strike

Drew Barrymore has decided not to cross the picket line and resume her daytime talk show, after all.

The actress sparked major discourse among actors and writers last week when she announced that her show would resume taping in New York despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Barrymore was met with major pushback from writers – including her three union writers on strike – famous friends, and fans over the announcement. Now, it would appear that she changed her plans.

In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 September), Barrymore wrote: “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.

“We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Fans and followers commended Drew for postponing the show’s return, and for listening to people’s concerns.

“When someone keeps their mind open and listens with consideration for others, that should be APPLAUDED,” one comment read.

“Normalise changing your mind based on new information,” noted another.

And a third raved: “More celebrities could learn from you

Drew Barrymore has apologised. (John Lamparski/Getty)

Reacting to Drew’s decision, a spokesperson for CBS Media Ventures said, per ABC, “We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her.”

Before she posted the statement, Drew had uploaded and deleted an apology video, addressed to the writers on strike.

“ I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone, that’s not who I am,” she said in the video, per The Guardian.

“I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life and this is one of them. I deeply apologise to writers, I deeply apologise to unions.”

The Drew Barrymore Show was just one of a number of talk shows that made plans to return to air without its writers.

Others include The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Talk, and Real Time with Bill Maher.

The WGA, who have been on strike since 2 May, are set to meet with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents all major studios, this week to negotiate once more.