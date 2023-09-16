Anti-trans activist Posie Parker insinuated that beloved Doctor Who star and trans ally David Tennant is a paedophile on social media – and it didn’t go down well.

Parker – real name Kellie-Jay Keen – took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday (15 September) and posted a photo of the Good Omens actor along with the caption: “His pin reads ‘hey little girl do you want to see some puppies?'”

Her tweet refers to the pin Tennant has been pictured wearing, which bears the rainbow Pride flag and trans Pride colours, and the words: “You are safe with me.”

The actor’s fans were quick to point out that Parker’s post insinuated the much-loved actor is a paedophile because he has been vocal in his support of the trans+ community.

Father of five Tennant, who played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor in beloved BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, previously melted hearts with a beautiful message of LGBTQ+ solidarity during this year’s Pride Month.

Parker told PinkNews: “My comment is about the inappropriate message on the badge. No adult should be telling children that they’re safe, it is creepy as hell.”

In response to Parker’s social media post, David Tennant fans from across the LGBTQ+ community and beyond have taken to social media to condemn the anti-trans campaigner.

Freaks coming for David Tennant because he supports non binary kids? Someone hold my baby, bc I will fight you in the streets over this — Snark Maiden (@1redsquirrel) September 16, 2023

transphobes canceling david tennant and doctor who over his support of trans rights is amazing. Y’all can fuck off, he and DW were never for you and will never be ✌🏻 #TransRightsAreHumanRights 🏳️‍⚧️ — rike ✨ olivia colman slapped my arm (@THEFAVOURITE_) September 16, 2023

Context, this is about Posie Parker implying David Tenant is a pedophile, because he supports trans people. — Spundarce aka Bionicle Waluigi (@komkommerschip) September 16, 2023

posie parker can fuck off.



David Tennant is a treasure https://t.co/1YwLFZWXXR — Lachlan 🇳🇿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇺🇦 (@enjoyfroggo) September 16, 2023

Fans have called for Tennant to take action against her libellous comment.

Do you wish to go on record here and say David Tennant is a pedophile, or do you agree that Posie Parker is spreading libel? — Valentina Klikir (@VKlker) September 16, 2023

David Tennant needs to sue posie parker. — Comrade Jon Kent ⚒️ (@ComradeRedS0n) September 16, 2023

A lawyer previously told PinkNews that people who call others ‘groomer’, ‘paedophile’ or other anti-LGBTQ+ slurs online could be in “serious danger of being sued”.

It isn’t the first time Tennant has been hit by backlash for supporting the trans community. In July, he was criticised by transphobes for wearing a t-shirt with the message: “Leave trans kids alone, you absolute freaks”.

Anti-trans former comedy writer Graham Linehan accused him of being an “abusive groomer” for wearing the shirt.

Disgraced former comedy writer Graham "Glinner" Linehan publicly claims that Doctor Who star David Tennant is an "abusive groomer".



We wish Mr Tennant the best of luck enduring this likely libellous attack upon his reputation and character. https://t.co/eJJGIVrggN pic.twitter.com/BXcRFgdiH9 — Bad Writing Takes 🖊️🏳️‍🌈 (@BadWritingTakes) July 11, 2023

Backlash to Parker’s post comes as hundreds gather to rally against her latest ‘Let Women Speak’ event in Dublin on Saturday (16 September).

The event, which was announced by the anti-trans campaigner in August, was heavily promoted, but LGBTQ+ activists turned out to counter her rhetoric.

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin wrote on X that it’s time to show “that Ireland is pro-trans and anti-fascist”.

Let's get #TransRightsAreHumanRights trending to no.1, let's show that Ireland is pro trans and anti fascist 💕💕💕 — Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@DubTrans) September 16, 2023

In light of anti-trans hate pedalled by pundits such as Parker and Linehan, two Irish mums founded Mammies for Trans Rights.

They told PinkNews their movement began because of the “terrible fear, upset and distress” felt by trans youth in Ireland and beyond.

Regulators in New Zealand have recently ruled that ist is accurate to Parker an “anti-trans activist” and write that neo-Nazi groups supporting her attended her Melbourne rally in March.